J&K Govt Confirms Passing Resolution By Cabinet For Restoring Statehood

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 19 (IANS) Contrary to reports that the J&K Cabinet has not passed a for restoration of statehood but has only discussed its draft, the on Saturday confirmed the IANS report that a resolution for the same has been passed.

IANS report quoting sources said on Friday that the J&K Cabinet had passed a resolution for restoration of statehood on Thursday.

An official statement issued on Saturday said,“The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has passed a resolution urging the Union Government to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir."

The Cabinet which met under the Chairmanship of Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, passed a unanimous resolution for the restoration of statehood in its original form.

“The restoration of statehood will be the beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the Constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

It stated further that the Cabinet has authorised the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and Government of India. Protection of Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity and Constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly elected government's policy.

The Chief Minister would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet the Prime Minister and Union Ministers in this regard.

The Cabinet also decided to summon the Legislative Assembly at Srinagar on November 4, and advised the Lieutenant Governor to summon and address the Legislative Assembly.

The draft address of the Lieutenant Governor to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the Council of Ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed.

The Council had also made a recommendation to the LG for the appointment of Mubarak Gul as Pro-tem Speaker who will administer the oath to the elected members of the Legislative Assembly on October 21, 2024, the statement added.

“Lieutenant Governor has subsequently issued the order of appointing Mubarak Gul as Pro-tem Speaker till the election of the Speaker,” the statement said.