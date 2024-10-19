MP: Shifting Dairy Science College To Ujjain Will Be Injustice To Jabalpur, Says Vivek Tankha 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 19 (IANS) A proposal for shifting Dairy Science and Food College, sanctioned for Jabalpur, to Ujjain has stirred a controversy in Madhya Pradesh.

The institution was supposed to be established under the supervision of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur and a portion of land was also identified in 2019.

However, the administration of the veterinary university has sent a proposal to the animal husbandry department of the state to shift Dairy Science and Food College to Ujjain, according to reports.

Congress Rajya Sabha Member and senior advocate Vivek Tankha has objected to the proposal, saying that shifting the Dairy Science and Food Technology college to Ujjain will be an injustice to Jabalpur and the entire Mahakaushal region.

Tankha said that Kamal Nath-led Congress government had sanctioned the college in Jabalpur and a budget was also allocated for the development in 2019.

"There is a limit. How long will this game continue with Jabalpur and Mahakoshal. The Dairy Science College approved by the Congress government will now go to Ujjain?" Tankha questioned through a social media post on Saturday.

He has urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to let the Dairy Science College be established in Jabalpur. "Sir (CM Mohan Yadav), you are the protector of the entire state. Respecting the identity of Jabalpur is also your duty. We are surely asleep but not dead," Tankha added.

A proposal to establish the college was sent to the state government by the veterinary university itself. Following this, 14 hectare land was allotted in Imliya village under Shahpura tehsil in Jabalpur.

The state's animal husbandry department had then prepared a Detail Project Report of Rs 64 crore for the same. However, despite all these processes, the college couldn't be established in Jabalpur, and the reasons remain unknown.

Now, the veterinary university's proposal to shift the college to Ujjain has upset not only local politicians from Jabalpur but also different societies in the Mahakaushal region.