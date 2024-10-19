Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik Hugs Lashkar-E-Tayyiba Terrorists In 'Peace' Visit To Pakistan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik , in a 'peace' visit to Pakistan, met UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) Commander Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi and Harris Dhar.

In the video, terrorists were seen hugging and greeting Naik, raising further concerns about his influence and connections.

Watch the here:

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is implicated in several terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Before a mosque event, LeT members, such as Faisal Nadeem and Muzammil Hashmi, organized an online campaign to promote Zakir Naik's visit.

Earlier this year, Muhammad Harris Dhar gained attention for meeting Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem. Since 2016, Naik has been residing in Malaysia after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, now known as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Naik, currently residing abroad, is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency for alleged terrorist activities. Born in Mumbai, he fled India following the July 1, 2016 bombing at a café in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which resulted in over 20 fatalities.

He is accused of spreading communal hatred through his channel, Peace TV, and social media, where he has more than 20 million followers. Reports suggest he is currently in Malaysia.

One of the bombers in the Dhaka attack reportedly claimed to have been inspired by Naik's speeches. Additionally, some youths who joined the Islamic State have alleged that they were drawn to the group after encountering the controversial preacher. Naik has consistently denied any involvement in these incidents.

Radical Muslim preacher Zakir Naik moved to Malaysia from India in 2016 and reportedly obtained permanent residency there. He is wanted in India on charges of spreading hate and money laundering. In 2022, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declared Naik's Islamic Research Foundation unlawful.

He is accused of promoting hate and disharmony, with his speeches deemed objectionable for extolling known terrorists and encouraging conversion and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies)