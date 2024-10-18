Egyptian, Lebanese Fms Discuss Developments, De-Escalation Efforts In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Oct 19 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the efforts made to contain the deteriorating situation in the region.

During a phone conversation on Friday, Abdelatty reviewed Egypt's efforts to quickly reach an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, the Egyptian Foreign said.

He stressed the need to ease the escalating tension at this critical stage to prevent the region from being dragged into a large-scale war that will have extremely dangerous repercussions on regional and international peace and security, according to the statement.

The top Egyptian diplomat also condemned the Israeli army's deliberate targeting of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdelatty stressed Egypt's keenness to continue providing all forms of support to Lebanon in light of the current critical circumstances, noting that Egypt has so far sent 44 tonnes of aid to Lebanon.

The discussions between the top diplomats come amid rising regional tensions following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by the Israeli military in Gaza, the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, and Israeli threats to attack Iran, raising fears of a full-scale war.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified strikes on Lebanon in an escalating confrontation with Hezbollah, inflicting heavy casualties and mass displacement.