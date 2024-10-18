Mild Earthquake Felt In J & K's Doda
Date
10/18/2024 10:59:49 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A mild earthquake was felt in Doda town and adjoining areas which lasted for a few seconds.
As per the news agency KNO, six days after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the area, a mild earthquake was felt around 10.18 am today.
There was no loss of life or property reported in the incident
