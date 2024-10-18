Kuwait: Int'l Partnerships Key To Global Security, Peace, Justice

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait emphasized on Friday that international partnerships are key to promoting global security, peace and justice.

Shabib Al-Ajmi, Attachأ© of the Kuwaiti Mission to the UN, said this at a special session of the UN Economic and Committee on global partnerships.

Kuwait will continue to support all international efforts aimed at realizing the interests and aspirations of the peoples and promoting justice and stability worldwide, Al-Ajmi said.

The Kuwaiti pointed out that in light of recent tragic developments in many parts of the world, global partnerships emerge as a pivotal tool for achieving stability and addressing the dangerous repercussions.

In this regard, the State of Kuwait is a leading supporter of these partnerships and could do so through its active role in many international and regional organizations, he said.

He reaffirmed Kuwait's firm commitment to supporting conflict-affected countries and strengthening global stability in order to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Over the past decade, the State of Kuwait has provided humanitarian and development assistance to many countries affected by conflicts and disasters, contributing to reconstruction and funding infrastructure, education and healthcare sectors in these countries, Al-Ajmi indicated.

The Diplomatic Attachأ© shed light on the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, due to the fierce Israeli war that led to the widespread destruction of infrastructure, agricultural land, health and education sectors and the mass displacement of the civilian population.

He also spoke about the suffering of the Lebanese people, who are facing the same fate as a result of the ongoing "barbaric" attacks by the Israeli occupation.

"We must use global partnerships to address these tragic situations by providing urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon and intensifying efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire," he said.

Al-Ajmi emphasized that strengthening global partnerships is not an option, but rather a must to achieve economic, social and security stability at global and regional levels.

He called for broadening international cooperation, through innovative financing mechanisms, for humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in developing and war-affected countries. (end)

