Kuwait Backs Palestinians Via Diplomatic, Political Channels - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has been supporting Palestinians' cause and rights through political, and humanitarian channels, said a Kuwaiti official on Friday.

Delivering Kuwait's speech before the UN second committee of economic affairs on Palestine, Abdullah Bu Abbas, Kuwait's diplomatic attachأ©, said "my country is supporting recognizing Palestine in the international community and taking part in international initiatives aiming to find a fair and permanent solution to Palatine's cause and end Israeli occupation".

Kuwait has spared no efforts for this purpose by all means, he said, calling on the international community to back Palestinians who have been facing Israeli occupation aggression for years.

Palestine has been facing grave economic challenges, which hinder its stability and development, he stressed.

Bu Abbas referred to ongoing dispute and political instability as well as blockade imposed by Israeli occupation that affected badly vital sectors in Palestine like agriculture, industry and trade.

According to a UN report issued last May, more than 80 percent of Gaza's population is below poverty level, he stated.

He noted that about 5.8 percent of agricultural and food industries in the West Bank have almost been suspended.

Situation in Gaza has extremely been tough as there is no real improvement in humanitarian aid access or healthcare support over the past weeks, he warned.

Bu Abbas highlighted some UN Security Council resolutions regarding the protection of civilians in Palestine. (end)

