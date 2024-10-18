THE WOMEN's IMAGE NETWORK 26TH ANNUAL WIN AWARDS ANNOUNCES ITS HONOREES MELISSA ETHERIDGE & MARIA CUOMO COLE & NOMINEES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

26th Annual WIN Awards Honorees

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Women's Image (WIN ) will present its annual Women's Image Awards, to celebrate outstanding and television that also promotes the value of women and girls. Hosted by Loni Love; Presenters Include: Roy Orbison, Jr. Adrienne Maloof, Peggy Lu, Emily Tosta, Asa Orbison, Lucy Walsh, Dana Goldberg, Malynda Hale, Saint Heart, Caren Spruch and more.Maria Cuomo Cole and Melissa Etheridge will be on hand to accept well-deserved honoree tributes.“WIN is beyond thrilled to celebrate Melissa Etheridge, whom people know as an iconic female rocker, but Melissa embodies the best that humanity has to offer like empathy, courage, honesty and kindness. We are delighted to also celebrate Maria Cuomo Cole, whose inspiring films address dire social issues like domestic violence and homelessness. Her selflessness, passion and artistry inspires others to support their community,” says WIN Founder, Phyllis Stuart. Bekka Bramlett and Steve Thoma and their band of seasoned musicians will perform. Now in its 26th year, The Women's Image Awards will present its ceremony the evening of Wednesday, October 23rd during a two-hour program.About Living Legend Honoree Melissa Etheridge:Melissa Etheridge has been a staple within the music scene for more than two decades. Both a Grammy-award winner and ASCAP Pop Award winner, the soulful artist has hit major milestones throughout the duration of her career. In 2007 she won an Academy® Award for her song written for the Al Gore documentary An Inconvenient Truth. The same year, she acknowledged her sexual orientation and became a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. A breast cancer survivor, she performed during the 2005 Grammy telecast to honor the late Janis Joplin.In June of 2020, Etheridge launched The Etheridge Foundation to support groundbreaking scientific research into effective new treatments for opioid use disorder. The Foundation works towards advancing treatment approaches that address the root causes of opioid abuse and make available better, more effective solutions for people to truly heal their opioid use disorder.October 2022 saw Melissa's return to the theatre with her one woman show, My Window – A Journey Through Life. The critically acclaimed, sold-out run premiered at New World Stages on October 13 and opened at Circle In the Square Theatre on Broadway in September 2023. This year, Melissa release Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken, a two-part docuseries (Paramount+) and accompanying live album.About Humanitarian Honoree Maria Cuomo Cole:Maria Cuomo Cole is a Peabody and Emmy award-winning documentary film producer recognized for making social impact on highly relevant issues with compelling artful storytelling. Her work has earned her an Academy Award® for her short film Living for 32 which also launched The National College Campaign to End Gun Violence. Inspired by her work with families and veterans fleeing domestic and sexual violence, she supported filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering as an executive producer of the highly acclaimed feature The Hunting Ground in 2015 and the Oscar®- nominated The Invisible War in 2013.Ms. Cuomo Cole has been recognized for her civic efforts by esteemed organizations including, The American Red Cross, The Eleanor Roosevelt Medal of Honor, The Brady Campaign, John Jay College Criminal Justice Award, The New York Women's Forum, the Women in Communications MATRIX Award and The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. She is a Democratic National Committee member and holds leadership roles on the boards of national organizations devoted to equity and empowerment.She lives in New York with her husband, designer Kenneth Cole where they raised their three daughters. Emily, Amanda, and Catherine.About Musical Guest Bekka Bramlett:Bekka Bramlett: Singer, songwriter, backing and session vocalist, and daughter of Delaney and Bonnie Bramlett. Bekka is a Los Angeles native who lives in Nashville, where she collaborates with artists such as Mick Fleetwood, Faith Hill, Robert Plant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Trace Adkins, Faster Pussycat, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill and Sam Moore. Bekka started her recording career at the age of four when she was enlisted to sing background vocals on her father's song, "California Rain". In the 1980s, Bekka began recording demos and secured a gig as a backing vocalist for Belinda Carlisle on her 1987 tour.For more on the nominees visit:

