The 15Th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum (TAFF 2024) Took Place At The Four Seasons Bosphorus Hotel In Istanbul

ISTANBUL, October 18, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum (TAFF 2024), aimed at deepening relations between Turkiye and the Gulf countries and defining joint strategies for the region, took place yesterday in Istanbul.

The Forum saw the attendance of many key figures from the Gulf countries, including Kuwait's of Finance Noora Suleiman Salem Al-Fassam, Iraq's Minister of Finance Taif Sami Mohammed, Egypt's Deputy Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Tunisia's Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh, Libya's Minister of Finance Dr Kalid Al-Mabrouk, President of the Turkish Investment Fund Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of the Egyptian Federation of Arab Chambers Dr Khaled Hanafy, Regional Director of the Saudi International Finance Corporation Fawaz Bilbeisi, Director of the World Bank GCC Cooperation Safaa El Tayeb El-Kogali, Partner at the UK's DWF Solomon Ebere, Board Member of the Qatar Chamber Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Obaidly, and Vice President of International Business Development of the United Arab Emirates Khalid Al Marzooqi.

Turkiye's Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek evaluated global and regional strategies.

In his speech at the 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek highlighted the decline in inflation and the slowdown in monetary policies. He emphasized that global trade will continue in November, pointing out that while there are challenges, there are also opportunities in this process. Mehmet Simsek further noted that he expects an increase in cooperation across various sectors, emphasizing that partnerships in energy, manufacturing, technology, and machinery are crucial for realizing the region's potential and he expressed his support for diversification strategies.

Dr. Erkan Kork stated that Turkiye and the Gulf countries could build a shared future.

Speaking at the 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum, Dr. Erkan Kork, Chairman of the Board of BankPozitif, highlighted that the participating countries share the same geography, history, and values, and emphasized that joint steps would be stronger and more effective. He noted that building a shared future with the available know-how, technology, and investments is vital for unlocking the region's potential.

Expressing pride in Turkiye's positioning as a fintech hub, Dr Erkan Kork predicted that Turkiye would play a leading role on the global stage in various fields in the near future. He also stressed the importance of forums, fairs and events like this for fostering relationships between the business world and governments of different countries.

In his speech, Dr Erkan Kork pointed out that Turkiye is in a very strong position in terms of innovation and information technology, noting that while processing times in many sectors in Europe are long, they are much shorter in Turkiye. Dr. Erkan Kork also highlighted Turkiye's high level of competitiveness in recent years.

At the forum, which had a high participation rate, Fatih Karahan, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye, Burak Dagloglu, Member of the Board of Directors of the Turkiye Wealth Fund, and Rfat Hisarckloglu, President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye, were also among the speakers.

