Hamas Officially Confirms Death Of Leader Yahya Sinwar

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy head of Hamas' bureau, confirmed that Yahya Sinwar had been killed.

Al-Hayya added that the Israeli hostages in Gaza would not be released until Israel's“aggression” against the Gaza Strip stops and Israeli forces withdraw.

Previously, Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, indirectly confirmed Yahya Sinwar's death through a statement.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group announced on Friday that it is escalating its war with Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar, who was behind the October 7, 2023, attack that triggered the Gaza war, was killed during an Israeli military operation in Gaza on Wednesday, according to reports by Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the war until all hostages captured by Hamas militants were returned, emphasizing that while Sinwar's death was a blow to Hamas, the mission was far from over.

Despite Western leaders' hopes that Sinwar's death might lead to a ceasefire, Hezbollah and Iran's defiance suggests that tensions in the Middle East are likely to rise further while Israel continues its military campaign.

The path to peace is complicated, and both sides prepare for further hostilities. Families of Israeli hostages wait anxiously while Palestinians remain committed to their resistance.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza, more than 42,000 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed by Israeli attacks, devastating the region amid a severe humanitarian crisis.

