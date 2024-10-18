New J&K Mlas To Take Oath On Monday
Date
10/18/2024 12:06:53 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The newly elected MLAs of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly will be administered oath on Monday by MLA Eidgah, Mubarak Gul, who was appointed as pro tem speaker by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday.
The LG today appointed Mubarak Gul, six-time MLA, as pro tem speaker of the Assembly for administering oath to newly elected MLAs. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the Legislative
Assembly
complex here on Monday at 2: 00 PM.
The pro-tem speaker is appointed as the temporary speaker when a new legislative assembly session begins and till a full-time speaker is elected by the MLAs.
After appointment of the pro tem speaker, who would be administered oath by LG Manoj Sinha , the Legislative Assembly secretariat has asked all newly elected MLAs to attend the oath-taking ceremony.
This would be the first time that MLAs of Jammu & Kashmir would be administered oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India. Before scrapping of Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K, MLAs in the erstwhile state were administered oath of allegiance to the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir.
The oath would make MLAs eligible to participate in proceedings of the House.
The five-year term of J&K Assembly will begin from October 21, the day when first sitting of the House will be held.
As per section 17 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Legislative Assembly shall continue for five years from the date appointed for its first meeting. Before the 2019 constitutional changes, the term of J&K Legislative Assembly was for six years instead of five years .
