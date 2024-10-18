New J&K Mlas To Take Oath On Monday

The LG today appointed Mubarak Gul, six-time MLA, as pro tem speaker of the Assembly for administering oath to newly elected MLAs. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at the Legislative

Assembly

complex here on Monday at 2: 00 PM.

The pro-tem speaker is appointed as the temporary speaker when a new legislative assembly session begins and till a full-time speaker is elected by the MLAs.

After appointment of the pro tem speaker, who would be administered oath by LG Manoj Sinha , the Legislative Assembly secretariat has asked all newly elected MLAs to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

This would be the first time that MLAs of Jammu & Kashmir would be administered oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India. Before scrapping of Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K, MLAs in the erstwhile state were administered oath of allegiance to the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir.

The oath would make MLAs eligible to participate in proceedings of the House.

The five-year term of J&K Assembly will begin from October 21, the day when first sitting of the House will be held.

As per section 17 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the Legislative Assembly shall continue for five years from the date appointed for its first meeting. Before the 2019 constitutional changes, the term of J&K Legislative Assembly was for six years instead of five years .



