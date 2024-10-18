South Korea Allegedly Claims North Korea To Send Troops To Ukraine
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
North Korea decided to send 12,000 of its troops to fight
alongside Russia in Ukraine, Yonhap reported on Friday, citing
South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS),
Azernews reports.
According to a source from the agency, those 12,000 will be
selected from four ground brigades, including special forces. "The
North Korean military's movement has already begun," they
added.
Previously, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol held an urgent
security meeting on the reports of the northern neighbor's
potential engagement in Ukraine. His office later said such an
occurrence would be "a serious security threat ... to the
international community," with the authorities promising to
"actively take necessary measures." Later, it was alleged that
1,500 soldiers were already mobilized to Vladivostok.
The news came after Seoul said it is "closely" monitoring if
there is a possibility for North Korea to become involved in
Russia's military campaign in Ukraine beyond providing the attacker
with weapons.
