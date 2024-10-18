United States Eased Restrictions On Exports Of Space And Satellite-Related Products
10/18/2024 12:03:15 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Washington administration has eased several restrictions on
the export of space and satellite-related products to some
countries, Azernews reports.
The document clarifies that the bureau "cancels licensing
requirements for the export of certain products related to remote
sensing, space logistics or spacecraft maintenance intended for
Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom." The bureau believes that
updating the norms "will promote innovation in the United States
while protecting American interests in the field of national
security and foreign policy."
In addition, the agency intends to "cancel licensing
requirements for the export of certain spacecraft components to
more than 40 allies and partners around the world." Restrictions
are also being lifted on the sale of certain types of
"space-related defense products that no longer provide a major
advantage from the point of view of the military or intelligence
sphere." As an example, "spacecraft capable of refueling other
spacecraft and spacecraft capable of avoiding collisions in
autonomous mode" are indicated.
"These changes promote international cooperation and strengthen
America's global leadership in space technology," the bureau
believes.
According to the explanatory documents of the US Department of
Commerce, which were posted in the Federal Register (a collection
of official documents of the American government), the easing of
restrictions does not apply to Russia an
