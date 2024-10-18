United States Eased Restrictions On Exports Of Space And Satellite-Related Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Washington administration has eased several restrictions on the export of space and satellite-related products to some countries, Azernews reports.

The document clarifies that the bureau "cancels licensing requirements for the export of certain products related to remote sensing, space logistics or spacecraft maintenance intended for Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom." The bureau believes that updating the norms "will promote innovation in the United States while protecting American interests in the field of national security and foreign policy."

In addition, the agency intends to "cancel licensing requirements for the export of certain spacecraft components to more than 40 allies and partners around the world." Restrictions are also being lifted on the sale of certain types of "space-related defense products that no longer provide a major advantage from the point of view of the military or intelligence sphere." As an example, "spacecraft capable of refueling other spacecraft and spacecraft capable of avoiding collisions in autonomous mode" are indicated.

"These changes promote international cooperation and strengthen America's global leadership in space technology," the bureau believes.

According to the explanatory documents of the US Department of Commerce, which were posted in the Federal Register (a collection of official documents of the American government), the easing of restrictions does not apply to Russia an