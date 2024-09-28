HEC Paris in Qatar to Launch Executive Women Leaders Program

(MENAFN) HEC Paris in Qatar, a globally renowned business school, is gearing up to introduce the Executive Women Leaders Program in Doha this coming January. This groundbreaking four-month program is designed specifically to empower women to rise to senior leadership positions across various industries. By providing participants with essential skills, fostering confidence, and offering valuable networking opportunities, the program seeks to equip women for success in executive roles. It aims to bridge the gender gap in leadership by supporting women in achieving influential positions within their organizations.



As part of HEC Paris in Qatar’s dedication to promoting gender equity, the Executive Women Leaders Program is a strategic initiative intended to create lasting and positive change within both organizations and broader communities. The program is also closely aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes fostering diversity, excellence, and leadership development. Through this initiative, women will be empowered to lead transformative change in their fields, contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic leadership landscape in Qatar.

MENAFN28092024000045015839ID1108725199