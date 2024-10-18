Urgent Dispatch Of Medicines Sent To Lebanon
Date
10/18/2024 12:38:32 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Nicosia, Oct 19 (IANS) The first consignment of urgently needed medicines and consumables was sent to Lebanon by Cyprus following a request from the Lebanese government, according to the Cypriot Foreign Ministry.
Almost three tons of medicines and consumables will be sent to Lebanon, the Ministry said, adding that a second consignment is scheduled to be dispatched on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Lebanese Ambassador to Cyprus Claude El Hajal said that the country's medical system was facing a pressing shortage.
Some hospitals in Lebanon have ceased to function, while those that are still operating are under immense stress after the country suffered more than 10,000 attacks in less than a month.
Several Lebanese people have sought refuge on short-term visas in Cyprus, she added, as it is the closest EU country to Lebanon.
MENAFN18102024000231011071ID1108795988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.