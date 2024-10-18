Urgent Dispatch Of Medicines Sent To Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Nicosia, Oct 19 (IANS) The first consignment of urgently needed medicines and consumables was sent to Lebanon by Cyprus following a request from the Lebanese government, according to the Cypriot Foreign Ministry.

Almost three tons of medicines and consumables will be sent to Lebanon, the said, adding that a second consignment is scheduled to be dispatched on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Cyprus Claude El Hajal said that the country's medical system was facing a pressing shortage.

Some hospitals in Lebanon have ceased to function, while those that are still operating are under immense stress after the country suffered more than 10,000 attacks in less than a month.

Several Lebanese people have sought refuge on short-term visas in Cyprus, she added, as it is the closest EU country to Lebanon.