Gaza Death Toll Rises To 42,500 As Israeli Forces Commit More Massacres
10/18/2024 10:53:38 AM
Gaza: The toll of victims of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,500 martyrs and 99,546 injuries since October 7, 2023.
The Ministry of health in Gaza said in a statement that the Israeli Occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, of which 62 martyrs and 300 injuries were hospitalized.
The Israeli occupation continues shelling and targeting Palestinian homes in various parts of the Gaza Strip, on the 378th consecutive day of the war on the Strip, and expanded its operations in the region by targeting Lebanese territory, which reinforced international concerns about the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East region.
