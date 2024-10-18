SWCRF Innovative Event Led By Teenage Advocates To Fund Pediatric Cancer Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 3rd annual Kids Cancel Cancer, benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), will take place on Saturday October 26th, 2024 at Frames Lounge in New York City. In addition to raising crucial funds for cancer research, the event will be an entertaining evening of bowling, ping pong, billiards, karaoke, games, auctions, great food and more.“Unlike, other fundraising events put on by SWCRF, this one was created and is being organized by kids,” said Marion Waxman, who is spearheading the event.“Last year's event raised more than $100,000 allowing SWCRF to support the work of two leading pediatric cancer investigators – one based at St. Jude's Research Hospital and the other at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Israel. We hope to exceed this amount this year.”While pediatric cancer deaths have declined by 65 percent over the past few decades, cancer remains a leading cause of death for children and teenagers. In fact, it is estimated that 10,500 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children (birth to 14 years old) each year, and about 1,190 children will die from the disease.Additionally, a recent study published in Aging AND Cancer found that childhood cancer survivors experience serious health issues in adult life, much earlier than their counterparts who did not have cancer as a kid.“This is why prioritizing research to develop new treatments for childhood cancer is so urgent,” said Mrs. Marion Waxman.For more information, to buy tickets, sponsor, or donate - visitMeet the co-chairs:Mischa Abend“Cancer impacts so many families around the world. My main goal is to raise awareness and make a difference.”Abey Fuks“The event will be fun and entertaining. Attendees will be inspired by the work the Foundation does to make a difference in peoples' lives.”Ava Litman“Cancer has affected my family in so many ways. I have seen many dark days stemming from this horrible disease. I hope to help eradicate cancer.”Hayley Silvers“I want my friends to know that research can lead to a cure, and we can end this awful illness.”Committee:Scarlette Bejarano, Sasha Bejarano, Sylvia Blackwelder, Lillibeth Cohen, Mark Eisenhofer, Scott Eisenhofer, Jake Finley, Halle Forusz, Jagger Joseph, Lexi Klein, Annabelle Emerson Molinoff, Caroline Paradise, Brielle Rothfeld, Juliette Rothfeld, Isabelle Sands, Ethan Silvers, Max Stein, Meica Roth, Sadie Rittberg, Sloane StillmanAbout the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation's collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.For more informationI: @waxmancancer | F: WaxmanCancer | X / T: @waxmancancer

