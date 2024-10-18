Golden Gate Point Construction Avoids Major Impact From Hurricane Milton In Sarasota

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peninsula Sarasota, new on Golden Gate Point

Golden Gate Point's luxury condos show resilience post-hurricane, with Peninsula Sarasota on track for early 2025 completion despite minor delays.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Sarasota and Manatee counties work diligently to recover from the recent hurricanes, the shows signs of resilience, particularly in Downtown Sarasota and its luxury condominium developments. This comes in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which struck the region in quick succession, causing significant challenges to the local infrastructure.Notably, Golden Gate Point, a 22-acre peninsula surrounded by Sarasota Bay, demonstrated surprising fortitude against the storm's impact. Although the area experienced landscaping and tree damage, the integrity of the buildings remained intact, mitigating potential delays for under-construction condominiums.Sam Gault, developer of Peninsula Sarasota , a premier luxury condominium project on Golden Gate Point, remarked,“We're fortunate that Golden Gate Point sustained minimal damage. Our infrastructure remained unaffected, and while cleanup will take a few weeks, we anticipate only a couple month delay in our project timeline.”This resilience underscores a significant trend in the design and construction of condominiums along Florida's coastlines. New buildings are engineered to withstand severe weather, reflecting advancements in construction techniques and materials. Gault emphasized,“Our collaboration with our architects and construction team focused on using the best materials and modern building practices to prepare for Florida's hurricanes. Our goal is to provideresidents with a living environment that offers peace of mind, even in the face of potential storms.”While many developments are experiencing substantial delays of 18 to 20 months, Peninsula Sarasota is on track for a timely completion. The project, which will feature just 23 exclusive residences, is expected to be move-in ready by early 2025, with only seven residences available for purchase, starting at $3.75 million.“Feedback from our residents has been overwhelmingly positive. They are enthusiastic about the prospect of moving into their new homes next year,“ said Gault.“We also realize there will be many displaced barrier residents who will be rebuilding or relocating to the mainland. Our construction timeline provides another option.”

