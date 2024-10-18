J&K Congress Forms High-Powered Panel To Asses Poor Performance In Assembly Polls
Date
10/18/2024 9:06:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir congress on Friday constituted a high-powered fact-finding committee to ascertain the reasons behind its poor performance in the recent Assembly elections in the Union Territory, and suggest measures for strengthening the party in J-K.
A party spokesman said that J-K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra constituted the seven-member committee in consultation with the AICC leadership to analyse the reasons behind the Congress winning only a handful of seats in the elections and to suggest measures to strengthen the party organisation in J-K.
The panel headed by senior Congress leader Ravinder Sharma as its chairman includes Jehangir Mir, Naresh Gupta, Thakur Balwan Singh, Shah Mohammand Chowdhary, Ved Mahajan and Dina Nath Baghat as members, he said.
It is expected to submit a report of its findings within 30 days, the spokesman added.
Congress' poll performance hit an all-time low as only one of its 29 candidates managed to win in the Jammu region, while its prominent leaders, including two working presidents, lost the elections.
In all, the Congress, which contested the elections in an alliance with the National Conference that won 42 seats, managed just six seats - five in the Valley and the lone seat in the Jammu division.
