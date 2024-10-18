Vocodia Addresses Recent Stock Price Movement And Future Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Vocodia (OTCMKTS: VHAI), a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions for communications and business automation, today addressed the recent decline in its stock price and reaffirmed its commitment to increasing shareholder value through strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

"We are currently trading at a $2 million cap, down from $35 million at our IPO. However, this movement is unrelated to the fundamentals or valuation of our technology, which remains strong," said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia. "We have invested over $15 million into developing and deploying our AI technology, and I believe there is a disconnect between our current market value and the potential we hold."

Vocodia is currently consulting with legal counsel and its investment bankers to restructure the remaining warrants and improve the company's capital structure. The company is committed to taking the necessary actions to address these issues and will release further information to the public as it becomes available.

"We see several partnerships and joint ventures in front of us that we believe will significantly increase shareholder value in the near term," Podolak continued. "These collaborations will allow us to further leverage the Vocodia suite of products with other AI platforms, positioning us for future growth and success in the rapidly evolving AI landscape."

Vocodia remains committed to enhancing its long-term shareholder value through a combination of mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures with key players in the AI industry. Further updates on these initiatives are expected in the coming weeks.

For more information, please visit



or for Media Information contact Jeff

Ramson, PCG Advisory, 646-863-6893,

[email protected] . Investors can also call

Vocodia's Investor Relations (IR) line, DISA, 24x7 at 650-789-6556

for

inquiries.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit:

.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

(561) 484-5234

SOURCE Vocodia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED