'Int'l Insights Into China' Delegation Visits Inner Mongolia, Shanxi

Delegates from Mongolia,

Kazakhstan and Bangladesh attended the "International Insights into China" event in North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region and Shanxi province from Oct 14 to 18. The group explored time-honored cultural heritages alongside cutting-edge technological advancements.

The delegation tours the Qisumu International Logistics Industrial Park in Ulaanqab on Oct 16. com]

Their journey began on Oct 14 at the Inner Mongolia Museum in Hohhot where they explored the city's grassland culture and historical heritage.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam, a journalist from Bangladesh who was part of the delegation, said, "During my visit to the Inner Mongolia Museum, I was particularly impressed by the beautifully crafted traditional musical instruments, traditional national clothing with beautiful embroidery, and many kinds of ornaments, such as gold and copper ornaments."

From Oct 15 to 16, the delegation visited Inner Mongolia's Ulaanqab city, also known as the "Prairie Technology Valley", where the Huawei Cloud Data Center, a core area of Inner Mongolia's big data industry, left a lasting impression on the delegation.

The second half of their journey was devoted to Shanxi province. From Oct 16 to 18, they visited many iconic tourism sites, such as the Huayan Temple, Nine-Dragon Wall, Hanging Temple, Yungang Grottoes in Datong city, and the Yingxian Wooden Pagoda in Shuozhou city.

Bayasgalan Lkhagvadulam from Mongolia, after climbing the Hanging Temple, marveled, "It's hard to imagine how people built this temple on the cliff 1,500 years ago. It's truly impressive," adding, "If you are interested in ancient architecture, I highly recommend visiting Shanxi to see it for yourself."

The "International Insights into China" event was guided by the Cyberspace Administration of China's network communication bureau and co-hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the Cyberspace Administration of Shanxi Province, and the China Daily Website.

