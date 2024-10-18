Armen Living Is Inviting Trade Buyers To 'Join Our Table' With An Exciting Collection Of New Dining And Bar Furniture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Armen Living's affordable contemporary bar and dining collections are inspiring trade buyers to come together.

Armen Living's new beautiful wood barstools are aimed at inspiring wholesale buyers who are looking for stylish ways to save.

Armen Living's sales team offers private or group tours for trade buyers looking to explore their new leather infros at fall markets. Request a Appointment by emailing: ....

Introducing the Pasadena x Apache 6 Piece Dining Set in Black Oak & Walnut Finish. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, that brings a touch of sophisticated design statement for entertaining and gatherings.

Armen Living's new Justin Brushed Stainless Steel Barstool in Premium Leather upholstery will debut at High Point Market on Oct 26th.

Inspiring wholesale buyers who are looking for stylish ways to save, Armen Living is debuting 100's of new bar and dining collections at High Point Market.

- Reb Nicholson, Armen Living's National Sales ManagerHIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heading into one of the biggest shows of the year, contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living is sharing details on a beautiful assortment of new dining tables, chairs, and storage pieces that are set to premier alongside 100's of new barstools at Hgh Point Market, (Oct 26-30, 2024).Armen Living's Fall launch will include 100's of New Arrivals for indoor and outdoor furniture that feature affordability, and in a wide variety of styles that elegantly blend mixed media with high-performance fabrics and leather options. New Dining Table Collections will highlight their innovative Sintered Stone and Superstone tabletops, and more than 100+ Bar styles that are available in a range of finishes, including Solid Wood, Brushed Stainless Steel and a new Collection of Premium Leather Barstools.“We are excited to invite market guests to 'Join our Table' and to showcase a huge collection of new dining and bar furniture.” Armen Living's National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, commented,“When our customers join us in our showrooms and are able to see, touch and feel our newest arrivals - it is thrilling. Meeting with new buyers and seeing firsthand how much they love our assortment of affordable furniture collections is the perfect market research and why we work so hard to create original designs.” Reb added Armen Living has a bunch of exciting show specials and market deals, and their sales team offers both individual and group tours to buyers who Request a Market Appointment.Armen Living biggest dining and bar furniture launch in years, will invite market attendees to a special“Join our Table” Social Mixer on Sunday, October 27th from 11am to 1pm in IHFC H721, that welcomes existing customers and market buyers at a catered lunch filled with Mexican delights and a make your own fajitas bar.Armen Living's Dining Collection Launch will highlight the beauty of their innovative Sintered Stone and Superstone Collections, on a variety of fashion-forward designs that offer affordable contemporary styles for casual dining whether you are indoors or outdoors. Dining tables pair engineered tops with beautiful wood and metal table bases in round and rectangular shapes, and are aimed at inspiring wholesale buyers who are looking for stylish ways to save. Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living, commented,“The modern-luxe appeal of our Sintered Stone & Superstone Collections are a fresh take on design that combines innovative technologies, with superior quality – that will redefine your expectations. Both materials are also UV-resistant to fading and lighter than traditional stone tops. Plus, they come in a wide variety of modern, contemporary and traditional designs with prices you can't beat!”Kevin detailed their Sintered Stone tabletops are made of 100% mineral composition material that doesn't use any chemical binders, so it's recyclable, and better for the environment. Inherently low-maintenance and easy to clean, Sintered Stone is as durable as quartz, granite or marble, with a non-porous surface featuring beautiful rich textures and veining that is found in natural stone. Sintered Stone is also resistant to scratches, stains, water, and will not lose integrity under heat or cold. With universal and versatile appeal they are perfect for casual dining, formal dining, and for elevating chic office spaces.Whereas, Armen Living's Superstone tabletops, are engineered for outdoor environments, and utilizes stone composites that epitomize durability, by merging stone-like elegance with the convenience of a lightweight composite. With a smooth stone surface that is durable, robust and capable of withstanding inclement weather and everyday wear and tear. Consisting of two layers of cement fiberboard encasing an aluminum honeycomb core. Superstone tabletops feature a high-performance UV topcoat and natural mineral granules for an attractive, long-lasting finish. Superstone dining collections pair a selection of Eucalyptus wood finishes in a variety of styles, in both round and rectangular shapes that are attractive and will weather beautifully outdoors for years to come.In addition to the new Sintered Stone and Superstone Collections, Armen Living's New Arrivals for Indoor Dining Furniture provide flexible options whether you are buying individual pieces or in sets. Armen Living's Dining Sets are available in 4-piece, 5-piece and 7-piece combinations when you add in buffet or sideboard, and in round, square and rectangular shapes. Sets are made from a variety of durable materials, including solid wood, mixed metals, and with upholstered chairs in high-performance fabrics that are available in a wide range of colors and materials. Armen Living's new dining storage furniture features beautiful wood buffets and sideboards in a range of design styles, sizes and finishes that add an elevated ambiance for both dining and living rooms. Dining cabinets, sideboards and buffets feature contemporary design elements such as walnut wood, with reeded accents, brass cabinet pulls and exquisite waterfall edges.Armen Living's New Outdoor Dining Collections, are also available in a variety of design styles and a wide range of sizes and finishes. Delivering flexible buying options whether you want to purchase sets or individual pieces, with an array of mix and match outdoor dining chairs and benches, in round and rectangular configurations. Armen Living first premiered 100's of new outdoor bar, occasional, and lounge furniture at July and Sept Casual Market in Atlanta and were designed with luxury outdoor and comfort in mind. To access all of Armen Living's Lifestyle Collections and shop their full catalog ahead of the market, click here.Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living commented,“I am so proud of the continued success that we have found creating our own designs. This has helped to add fuel and creativity to our product development team to be more innovative in their designs. This has also helped to grow our container business, which has led to an increase in our annual sales, expanding the collections with existing customers to entice new buyers, and our ability to bring even more new collections to market.” Armen Living's successful shift in strategic product development now consists of 70% of their line being designed in-house with new products being launched each Spring and Fall.Armen Living's High Point Market showroom is in the IHFC Building, 7th floor, Hamilton Wing, Space H-721 (201 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC). As a special bonus during market Armen Living is also offering buyers the chance to win (1) of their New Outdoor Planter of your choice. To enter to win, simply stop by Armen Living's showroom IHFC H721 from October 26-30, 2024 to enter their drawing. (**Giveaway is limited to buyers located in the United States and shipping will be provided for free to (1) lucky winner. Limit (1) entry per buyer and winner will be contacted by email. **).About Armen LivingStyle leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices.“Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.” Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won't find anywhere else.Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution ­from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living's production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving

Serena A Martin

24/7 Creative Agency

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.