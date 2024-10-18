WISE (Women In Sports & Events) Las Vegas Announces The 2Nd Annual Las Vegas Women Of Inspiration Celebration At The Las Vegas Aces Headquarters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WISE Las Vegas

announces the 2nd annual "Las Vegas Women of Inspiration" celebration at the iconic Las Vegas Aces Headquarters on Friday, November 1st from 6 - 10 p.m. The Las Vegas Aces have made local and national history as Las Vegas' first professional sports champions and the first WNBA game to have their own facility.

The event celebrates and recognizes female senior leaders in the sports and events industry who have had inspiring career paths of breaking barriers and driving equitable change. These honorees exemplify the spirit of the WISE LV mission while serving as encouraging role models, uplifting mentors, and positive impacts on their industry/community.

The Women of Inspiration 2024 honorees are:

Woman of Inspiration in Sports : Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders

Woman of Inspiration Connecting Gaming & Sports: Lauren O'Brien, Director of Global Games at Aristocrat Gaming

Woman of Inspiration in Hospitality : Jan Jones Blackhurst, Board Member of Caesars Entertainment/ Executive Director of UNLV Black Fire Leadership Initiative

Woman of Inspiration in Sports Events : Lisa Motley, Vice President of Sports & Special Events at Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA)

Woman of Inspiration to Watch: Stephanie Barrett, CEO & Founder of Her Competitive Advantage (HCA)

Women of Inspiration of the Year: Las Vegas Aces Organization

Event guests will be treated to a catered cocktail reception by Honey Salt and Iowa Legendary Rye, with entertainment by DJ Demi Lobo, singer/musician Stephani Parker, event emcee Roqui Theus and red-carpet host, Jennifer 'JayBee' Beasley.

Honorees will be recognized in an awards presentation on a tailored stage on the Las Vegas Aces practice court followed by a one-of-a-kind networking reception including the opportunity to shoot hoops.

Las Vegas Women of Inspiration is grateful for sponsors, including the Las Vegas Aces Headquarters, MGM Resorts International, LVCVA, Wells Fargo, Universal Furniture Design, Circa Resort & Casino, UFC, AEG Presents, JP Morgan Private Bank, KPMG, Global Gaming Women, CSN, UNLV, Kenya Posey LLC, Stewart Title, Insight Global, V Group, Iowa Legendary Rye, Honey Salt and professional talent Roqui Theus, Jennifer "JayBee" Beasley, Stephani Parker and DJ Demi Lobo.

For sponsorship opportunities contact [email protected] .

Contact:

Jennifer Bradley

7022349385

[email protected]

SOURCE Wise Las Vegas

