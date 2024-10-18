The Center For Sales Strategy And Yoodli Team Up To Improve Sales Performance With AI Coaching

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Center for Sales Strategy x Yoodli Team Up to Improve Sales Performance with AI Coaching

The Center for Sales Strategy

Practice Coach Empowers Sellers to Practice and Receive Immediate Coaching & Feedback to Improve Sales Performance

- Matt Sunshine, CEO of The Center for Sales Strategy

FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS), a leading sales performance consulting and training company, and Yoodli, the AI-powered communication coaching platform, are thrilled to launch a strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together Yoodli's cutting-edge AI technology with The Center for Sales Strategy's proven expertise in B2B sales training and development to offer a truly unique and powerful solution for sales organizations: Practice Coach.

A POWERFUL COMBINATION OF EXPERTISE AND TECHNOLOGY: PRACTICE COACH - YOUR PERSONALIZED SALES COACH

For over 40 years, CSS has been committed to helping B2B sales organizations drive performance. Their approach focuses on turning talent into performance and developing the highest-performing sales professionals. By combining CSS's expertise in sales talent, training and tactics with Yoodli's AI-powered coaching platform, this partnership will empower sales teams to:

- Enhanced Communication Skills: Yoodli's AI-powered analysis provides personalized feedback on speech patterns, helping sales professionals refine their communication style and deliver more impactful presentations and pitches.

- Improved Sales Performance: CSS's proven methodologies, coupled with Yoodli's real-time insights, will empower sales teams to better connect with prospects, build stronger relationships, and close more deals.

- Increased Confidence: By practicing and receiving feedback in a safe and private environment, sales professionals can build confidence in their communication abilities, leading to improved performance in real-world situations.

- Data-Driven Insights: Yoodli's analytics provide valuable data on individual and team performance, allowing sales leaders to track progress, identify areas for improvement, and tailor coaching strategies accordingly.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with The Center for Sales Strategy," says Ajay Jain, Head of Training and Enablement at Yoodli.”Like top athletes who practice before stepping onto the field, leading sales performance consultants like CSS know that consistent practice is key to reinforcing sales methodologies, and results in great execution.”

“The CSS Practice Coach is a game-changer for sales teams,” said Matt Sunshine, CEO of The Center for Sales Strategy.“It empowers salespeople to practice and improve at their own pace, and receive immediate coaching and feedback, which is crucial for their development and success.”

A SHARED VISION FOR EXCELLENCE

Both Yoodli and CSS share a passion for empowering sales professionals to reach their full potential. This partnership represents a significant step forward in providing sales organizations with innovative solutions that drive results.

About The Center for the Sales Strategy

Founded in 1983, The Center for Sales Strategy (CSS) has grown to serve hundreds of clients annually across a spectrum of industries, including broadcast, print, and digital media, professional services, non-profit associations, and more. In its' 40th year, CSS is focused on improving sales performance as it helps sales organizations turn talent into performance and develop the highest-performing sales professionals. Its approach to customer-focused selling and talent-focused management has always been, and continues to be, core to its clients' success and the organization's success. CSS is joined by LeadG2, its sales performance division, Up Your Culture, its employee engagement and company culture division, and Robertson Lowstuter, its executive coaching firm, to help organizations achieve total revenue performance. To learn more about The Center for Sales Strategy and its portfolio of brands, visit TotalRevenuePerformance.

Shaye Smith

The Center for Sales Strategy

Practice Coach by The Center for Sales Strategy

