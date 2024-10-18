Cyber A.I. Group And Thinkequity Execute Agreement For Investment Banking Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ThinkEquity to Arrange Structured Debt and Convertible Debt Offerings in Support of Cyber A.I. Group's M&A Strategy

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc., an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the of a broad spectrum of Cybersecurity service providers on an international basis, and New York-based ThinkEquity LLC, an specializing in public and private capital raises, as well as M&A transactions, today announced they have entered into a definitive engagement agreement to provide investment banking services, with an emphasis on secured debt and convertible debt offerings in support of Cyber A.I. Group's acquisition strategy.



The engagement with ThinkEquity represents a crucial step for Cyber A.I. Group as it seeks to expand its footprint as part of its stated mission of reaching $100M in revenue as part of its Buy & Build approach. ThinkEquity will be focused on identifying debt providers to support Cyber A.I. Group's long-term vision for innovation and market leadership.

“The team at ThinkEquity are proven leaders in the capital markets, having completed billions of dollars of public and private capital raises over the years,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of Cyber A.I. Group.“We look forward to working with ThinkEquity as they leverage their expertise to accelerate Cyber A.I. Group's expansion efforts while supporting the Company's mission of enhancing Cybersecurity through our Buy & Build strategy and A.I.-driven solutions.”

ThinkEquity's capabilities include full-service investment banking, equity research, institutional sales, trading, debt placements and mergers and acquisitions. In particular, ThinkEquity's Debt Capital Markets group, has structured over $1 billion of debt financing for companies, with a strong focus on the technology, healthcare, industrials, cleantech, fintech, specialty finance, entertainment and cybersecurity sectors.

"Cyber A.I. Group is poised for significant growth through the execution of their expansion initiatives in the technology and Artificial Intelligence verticals,” said Jeff Singer, Head of Debt Capital Markets at ThinkEquity.“To support this growth, we will leverage our capital markets expertise and longstanding relationships across regional banks, hedge funds and family offices. Our team at ThinkEquity is looking forward to helping Cyber A.I. Group achieve their long-term growth objectives.”

This engagement with Cyber A.I. Group comes at a time of accelerating interest in A.I.-driven technologies, with the global A.I. market projected to grow by leaps and bounds in the coming years.

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit: .

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. is an international company engaged in the acquisition and management of worldwide Cybersecurity and IT services firms. Cyber A.I. is pursuing a highly proactive“Buy & Build” strategy to rapidly expand operations internationally by acquiring a broad spectrum of IT services companies and repositioning them to address fast-growing market needs for Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) markets. The Company has developed an active pipeline of 100+ perspective acquisitions which are in various stages of analysis. The Company's initial target is to acquire multiple companies representing aggregate revenues annualizing $100 million. Cyber A.I.'s business model is focused on the acquisition and consolidation of IT services companies with proven ability in broad conventional technology services with strong cash flow and enhance performance through A.I.-driven Cybersecurity initiatives. This emphasis on conventional companies with strong revenues and EBITDA distinguishes Cyber A.I. from the explosion of A.I. startups that may be pinning their future on a single technological breakthrough which may never materialize. This“Buy &Build” strategy provides Cyber A.I. with the maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management for moving into new fields and addressing fast moving market opportunities. For additional information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io .

CONTACT: Contact Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. Tel: 786.749.1221 ... Paris: 17-21 Rue Saint-Fiacre Paris 75002, France New York: 641 Lexington Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10022 Miami: 990 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 503 Miami, FL 33132