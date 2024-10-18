Chinesenewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Subsidiary Granted Key Precious Metals, Gem Trading Licensing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) , a company expanding its business to commodity trading and aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Alpha Strategy Ltd., has been granted Dealers in Precious Metals and Stones Category A Registration by Hong Kong and Excise Department. The company is expanding its business scope to bulk trading of gems and precious metals. The registration is part of a regulatory system implemented by the Hong Kong and designed to combat money laundering and financing activities. BHAT is committed following all regulations and laws as it conducts and facilitates commodity trading of precious metals and stones in Hong Kong and internationally.“We are honored to receive this significant international license, marking a crucial step in our business transformation and international development,” said Blue Hat Interactive CEO Chen Xiaodong in the press release.“This not only demonstrates our commitment to our corporate transformation but also underscores our dedication to conduct international business while fully complying with local and international laws. Moving forward, we will actively expand our business in precious metals, striving to bring more returns to our investors.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Blue Hat

Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BHAT are available in the company's newsroom at

About ChineseWire

ChineseWire

(“CW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on promising China-based companies that are listed in North America. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ChineseWire website applicable to all content provided by CW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

ChineseWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

ChineseWire is powered by

IBN