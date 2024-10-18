Chinesenewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Subsidiary Granted Key Precious Metals, Gem Trading Licensing
Date
10/18/2024
Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) , a company expanding its business to commodity trading and aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Alpha Strategy Ltd., has been granted Dealers in Precious Metals and Stones Category A Registration by Hong Kong customs and Excise Department. The company is expanding its business scope to bulk trading of gems and precious metals. The registration is part of a regulatory system implemented by the Hong Kong government and designed to combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities. BHAT is committed following all regulations and laws as it conducts and facilitates commodity trading of precious metals and stones in Hong Kong and internationally.“We are honored to receive this significant international license, marking a crucial step in our business transformation and international development,” said Blue Hat Interactive CEO Chen Xiaodong in the press release.“This not only demonstrates our commitment to our corporate transformation but also underscores our dedication to conduct international business while fully complying with local and international laws. Moving forward, we will actively expand our business in precious metals, striving to bring more returns to our investors.”
About Blue Hat
Interactive Entertainment Technology
Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit .
