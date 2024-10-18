Cooperation With Qatar Football Association Highly Valued, Says JFA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Japan Association (JFA) has valued an existing cooperation agreement with the Qatar Football Association (QFA).

Under the agreement, both sides have exchanged expertise and referees.

In a message to the QFA, the JFA said both bodies had benefited from the agreement, voicing hopes the accord would continue for many years to come.

The JFA hailed Qatari referee Abdul Hadi AlRuwaili's excellent performance in three Japanese First Division tier matches.

Japanese referee Hiroki Kasahara worked matches in the Ooredoo Stars League.

MENAFN18102024000067011011ID1108794335