Uncapped Hasan Murad Replaces Shakib Al Hasan In First Test Squad Against SA

Dhaka, Oct 18 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad as a replacement for veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the first Test squad against South Africa, to be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from October 21.

The 23-year-old Murad has taken 136 wickets in 30 first class matches since his debut in 2021.

Chairman BCB National Selection Panel Gazi Ashraf Hossain said:“We have been informed that Shakib is unavailable for the first Test. He is at the end of his Test career but along with his experience, we still do not have someone of that calibre with both bat and the ball to replace him.

"However, Hasan Murad has performed consistently in first class cricket and has been in our system. He will lend balance to our bowling, especially in home conditions. We believe he has the potential to deliver at this level.”

On Thursday, Shakib cited a "security issue" as the reason behind his decision to avoid returning to Bangladesh. The all-rounder, who served as a lawmaker in the ousted government of Sheikh Hasina, was scheduled to board a Dhaka-bound flight from Dubai at 5:00 pm Bangladesh time but was reportedly asked by higher authorities to await further communication before boarding.

A close source to the cricketer confirmed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board urged Shakib to cancel the flight and asked him to return to the USA instead.

Shakib informed the local broadcaster bdnews24, "I was to return home... but now I don't think I can. It is over a security issue, a matter of my own security."

Bangladesh squad for first Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das (WK), Zaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad.