Philips Monitors' Innovation Festival Campaign Delivers Cutting-Edge QD Mini-LED And QD OLED Display Technology Across APMEA

Philips Monitors, a global leader in display technology, has announced the impactful results stemming from its ongoing Innovation Festival Campaign, inviting consumers to 'Experience a New Intelligence in Display Technology.' Launched on August 1 and running through September 30, 2024, this campaign has generated significant engagement across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) regions, including Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the Philippines, of the Asia Pacific region. Appreciation is extended to customers for their enthusiastic support, which has been vital to the campaign's success.







Philips Monitors' Innovation Festival Campaign

The Innovation Festival Campaign includes a range of engaging activities, such as collaborations with gaming industry influencers, live streaming events, sales promotions, and workshops with industry professionals. These initiatives effectively showcase the capabilities of Philips Monitors' latest QD Mini-LED and QD OLED displays, setting new benchmarks for performance and innovation.

QD-Mini LED Models: Unmatched Performance

Philips Monitors' QD Mini-LED models signify a major advancement in display technology, showcasing an array of enhanced features. Among these, the 27M2N6800ML model stands out with its HDR 1000 capability, providing vibrant colors and deeper blacks for an unparalleled viewing experience. It boasts 1152 local dimming zones, resulting in exceptional contrast and color accuracy, achieving 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB coverage. Moreover, the 27M2N6800ML delivers an impressive refresh rate of 165 Hz, complemented by low input lag technology, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming and high-definition content consumption.

QD-OLED Models: A New Standard in Display Quality

Philips Monitors' lineup of QD-OLED models sets a new standard in display quality, showcasing their ability to produce pure blacks while maintaining exceptional color fidelity. Models such as the 32M2N8900 feature 10-bit color capability, delivering a wider color gamut and achieving 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB coverage. This model also offers outstanding viewing angles, ensuring that colors remain true from every perspective. Coupled with an ultra-fast 0.03 ms response time and a refresh rate of 240 Hz, the 32M2N8900 is an ideal choice for users who demand smooth visuals and seamless performance, perfectly suited for both gaming and professional applications.

AI-Enhanced Ambiglow: Elevating the Viewing Experience

All featured QD Mini-LED and QD OLED models are equipped with AI-enhanced Ambiglow technology, enriching the viewing experience by creating a dynamic halo of light that synchronizes with the display's colors. The advanced AI processor continually analyzes incoming content, dynamically adapting color and brightness to enhance immersion and engagement, making every gaming session feel truly transformative. In addition, this innovative feature is game-adaptive, automatically adjusting brightness to suit ambient lighting conditions and offers AI-driven effects tailored to various gaming genres for cutting-edge customizability.

The Philips Innovation Festival Campaign continues its commitment to delivering top-tier display technology that revolutionizes how customers interact with their digital environments. Stakeholders are encouraged to join Philips Monitors in celebrating innovation and excellence.

For more information about Philips' latest display technology innovations, please visit Home - Philips Monitor (mmdinnovationhub) .

QD-Mini LED Monitors

Model

Size

Resolution

Dimming Zones

Brightness

HDR

Connectivity

27M2N6800ML

27'

3840 x 2160@165Hz

1152 zones

1200nits

HDR1000

HDMI2.1, DP1.4, USB Hub

32M2N6800ML

31.5'

3840 x 2160@165Hz

1152 zones

1200nits

HDR1000

HDMI2.1, DP1.4, USB Hub

32M2N6800M

31.5'

3840 x 2160@144Hz

1152 zones

1250nits

HDR1000

HDMI2.1, DP1.4, USB Hub

QD-OLED Monitors

Model

Size

Resolution

Refresh Rate

Brightness

HDR

Connectivity

27M2N8500

27'

2560 x 1440@360Hz

0.03ms GtG

1000nits

HDR True Black 400

HDMI2.1, DP1.4, USB Hub

27M2N8800

27'

3840 x 2160@240Hz

0.03ms GtG

1000nits

HDR True Black 400

HDMI2.1, DP2.1, USB Hub

32M2N8800

31.5'

3840 x 2160@240Hz

0.03ms GtG

1000nits

HDR True Black 400

HDMI2.1, DP1.4, USB Hub

32M2N8900

31.5'

3840 x 2160@240Hz

0.03ms GtG

1000nits

HDR True Black 400

HDMI2.1, DP1.4, USB-C, USB Hub

QD-OLED Ultra-wide Monitors

Model

Size

Resolution

Refresh Rate

Brightness

HDR

Connectivity

34M2C8600

34'

3840 x 1440@175Hz

0.03ms GtG

1000nits

HDR True Black 400

HDMI2.0, DP1.4, USB-C, USB Hub

49M2C8900L

49'

5120 x 1440@144Hz

0.03ms GtG

1000nits

HDR True Black 400

HDMI2.0, DP1.4, USB-C, USB Hub



