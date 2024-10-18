SOS Africa Charity Sponsored Child Appointed As Grabouw High School Head Boy

(MENAFN- Pressat) The SOS Africa Charity staff and trustees are delighted to share the exciting news that an SOS Africa sponsored child has been appointed as Head Boy of Grabouw High for the 2025 academic year! It is the first time that such an honour has been bestowed on an SOS Africa sponsored child and has sent a ripple of excitement throughout the charity's education programmes across South Africa.

The worthy recipient, Ameleo Benans was a member of the very first group of Grade 1 children sponsored by SOS Africa in the Western Cape, back in January 2014 (Sponsor a child in South Africa ). After joining the inaugural programme, Ameleo and other sponsored children from his community flourished thanks to the holistic education and care provided by the charity's Grabouw Education Centre and the loyal support of sponsors from around the world. 10 years later, 100 more children from different parts of the region have followed in Ameleo's footsteps and now look up to him and his classmates as role models.

The news was first announced during a school assembly and came as quite a surprise for Ameleo:

“I was very nervous when I heard my name being called out to be Head Boy for next year. I will try my best to fulfil this role and be an example to the rest of my peers and I am very grateful to SOS Africa and the school for always believing in me.”

It was less of a surprise for SOS Africa Grabouw Centre Manager Sharnice Barties who has seen the leadership potential of Ameleo for some time:

“Ameleo has always been a learner with leadership qualities and is liked and respected by everyone at SOS Africa. We were all so excited when we got the news that he is to be Grabouw High School Head Boy in 2025. We are all so proud of him for being the very first SOS Africa sponsored child to be given such an honour!”

It was an emotional time for Ameleo's parents who were filled with both pride and gratitude when hearing the news:

“We are very grateful to SOS Africa who made it possible for Ameleo to attend school since he was 6 years old. ​​We are very proud of him and are filled with of joy! Thank you very much SOS Africa and Grabouw High School for supporting him throughout.”

On behalf of the charity's staff, trustees and supporters, we would like to wholeheartedly congratulate Ameleo for this incredible achievement and wish him luck for next year!