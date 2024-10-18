Puerto Rico Native Henry Zayas Releases Heartfelt Anthem Celebrating Puerto Rican Identity And Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Henry ZayasJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Henry Zayas , a Puerto Rico native and passionate musician, is making waves with his latest song, "Boricua como el Coquí," a tribute to his roots and love for his homeland. With deep ties to the island's musical traditions, Zayas has been influenced by Puerto Rican folk since he was a child, growing up on a small with his grandparents. Despite humble beginnings, his upbringing and early exposure to music through Puerto Rican cultural traditions, such as parrandas, sparked a lifelong passion that shaped his musical career.In his latest release, "Boricua como el Coquí," Zayas reflects on his personal journey, weaving the story of his life into a vibrant, rhythmic celebration of his Puerto Rican heritage. The song's title refers to the coquí, a beloved symbol of Puerto Rico, known for its distinctive call. Zayas shares, "The coquí is a representation of who I am and what I carry with me, no matter where I am. Just as the coquí's call is unmistakably Puerto Rican, so too is my identity."Zayas began his musical journey at a young age, inspired by family gatherings and local traditions.“I fell in love with the guitar during parrandas, where people would come together to play and sing, and it became clear that music was in my soul," he recalls. His path in the music industry took off when he co-founded the group Son D' Aqui in 1999, following encouragement from close friends.In writing "Boricua como el Coquí," Zayas aimed to encapsulate the essence of his life in Puerto Rico. "It's a musical manifestation of my life," he says, adding that the song represents not just his personal story but the identity of all Puerto Ricans. The music, arranged by Freddy Mendez, blends plena-a style rooted in Puerto Rican culture-with Zayas' modern musical influences, creating an anthem of pride and patriotism.For Zayas, "Boricua como el Coquí" is more than just a song; it's a message to the world. "I want people to know that Puerto Rico is alive, kicking, and dancing in my heart, even though I live in the States. I'm as Puerto Rican as the coquí," he proudly states. The song has resonated deeply with audiences, with listeners dancing and singing along after hearing the chorus just once. The song's popularity continues to grow, spreading Zayas' message of pride and resilience to Puerto Rican communities around the globe.Looking ahead, Zayas is collaborating on a series of folkloric songs with Prodigio Claudio, one of Puerto Rico's most renowned cuatro players, set to release early next year. He remains committed to representing Puerto Rico and its rich culture through his music for as long as he lives.For more information on Henry Zayas and his music, visit Amazon Music atAbout Henry ZayasHenry Zayas is a Puerto Rican musician whose passion for his culture and heritage is at the core of his work. Drawing on traditional Puerto Rican sounds, Zayas brings a modern twist to folk music, creating songs that resonate with listeners from all walks of life. His latest release, "Boricua como el Coquí," is an anthem of Puerto Rican pride, celebrating the island's spirit, resilience, and the love that Puerto Ricans carry for their homeland.

