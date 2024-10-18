Gunay Afandiyeva Awarded Hungary's Commander's Cross Of Order Of Merit
10/18/2024 1:07:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Deputy Chair of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani
Parliament, Gunay Afandiyeva, has been awarded one of Hungary's
highest honors, the Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of
Hungary, Azernews reports.
Afandiyeva received this award from the President of Hungary,
Tamas Sulo, in recognition of her significant contributions to the
effective Promotion of Hungarian culture in Azerbaijan and other
Turkic countries.
The order was presented by the Hungarian Ambassador to
Azerbaijan, Tamas Torma, during a reception dedicated to Hungary's
National Day, marking the 68th anniversary of the Hungarian
Revolution of 1956.
In his speech at the award ceremony, the Ambassador Torma
emphasized that Gunay Afandiyeva has made a considerable
contribution to the preservation and promotion of shared cultural
values among Turkic peoples.
"Gunay Afandiyeva organized a memorial event in honor of Bela
Bartok, one of the great composers and ethnomusicologists of the
20th century. Thanks to her active support, a book by the
outstanding Hungarian poet Miklos Radnoti was published in
Azerbaijani. She played a significant role in publishing several
notable works of Hungarian literature in Azerbaijani, contributing
to the broader promotion of Hungarian literature in Azerbaijan. On
her initiative, a group of young musicians from seven Turkic
countries, including Hungary, was formed, and this group has
successfully performed on stages in Turkic countries as well as in
Europe and America. We thank Gunay Afandiyeva for her tireless
efforts and numerous collaborative cultural projects," said the
Ambassador.
It should be noted that from 2015 to 2023, Gunay Afandiyeva
served as the President of the International Turkic Culture and
Heritage Foundation, established at the initiative of the President
of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, with the support of the heads of state
of Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Since 2019, Hungary has
held observer status in this organization.
