Gulf Technical Regulation To Enhance Sustainability Of Qatar Water Resources

DOHA: In a significant step to enhance the sustainability of Qatar's water resources, the Council of Ministers has approved the of Commerce and Industry's proposal to approve the Gulf Technical Regulation for Water-Consumption Conservation Products as a Qatari Technical Regulation.

This decision follows the recommendation from Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation“Kahramaa,” represented by the National Program for Conservation and Efficiency (Tarsheed). The decision aims to improve water use efficiency, reduce waste, and preserve water resources in Qatar.

In a collaborative effort between Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Council of Ministers has approved the Minister of Commerce and Industry's decision to adopt the Gulf Technical Regulation for Water-Consumption Conservation Products as a Qatari Technical Regulation.

This regulation is part of the ongoing efforts between the Conservation and Energy Efficiency Department (Kahramaa) and Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology to achieve sustainable development goals.

The Gulf technical standards and specifications for water conservation tools were thoroughly reviewed, and their adoption as Qatari standards was proposed to reduce loss and improve usage efficiency in Qatar. This step is crucial for Qatar's efforts to promote water use efficiency, protect water resources, and reduce waste in light of increasing environmental challenges.

This regulation aligns with Qatar's commitment to sustainable development and aims to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation among citizens and residents. By adopting and implementing this regulation, the environmental culture within the community is thus enhanced, encouraging everyone to take proactive steps towards optimal water use.

These efforts reflect Qatar's future vision centered on environmental sustainability and the necessity of cooperation between different entities to achieve shared goals.

Technical regulations for water-consumption conservation products is an important step towards improving water use efficiency in buildings and facilities. The benefits of this regulation include providing technical and guidance specifications for water-saving products, improving water use efficiency in buildings and facilities in buildings, and reducing leaks.

It also elevates the standard of water tools in the Qatari markets, leading to reduced individual water consumption across all sectors in Qatar. Additionally, this regulation enhances competitiveness among suppliers and manufacturers to provide the latest water-saving technologies, ensuring the availability of high-quality and efficient tools.

Economically, this regulation helps reduce production costs, while environmentally, it contributes to lower harmful emissions and conserves natural resources. The widespread regulation across all Gulf markets enhances regional cooperation and ensures the application of unified standards in the region.

Technical specifications have been established for several materials and tools, including water flow rate regulators for sanitary tools, faucets, mixers, showers, single/dual flush toilets, toilet systems, and flush tanks.