Painting Exhibition Inaugurated At 10Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: A stunning Painting was inaugurated as part of the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, held at Marwah Studios, City Noida. The exhibition, designed and curated by the talented students of the AAFT School of Fine Arts, added an artistic flair to the festival, highlighting creativity, innovation, and cultural expression.



The exhibition was formally inaugurated by prominent figures from the literary and worlds, including Ms. Priyanka Sharma Kaintura, renowned author; Ms. Neena Wagh, acclaimed playwright, poet, and translator; Ms. Smita Mishra, well-known author; and Her Excellency Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of Slovenia. Joining them were Ms. Ana Doborjginidze, Minister Counsellor from the Embassy of Georgia; Yahya Al Dughaishi, Counsellor, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman; Ms. Ekaterina Lazareva, Cultural & Educational Attaché, Embassy of Russia; Mr. Enrique Descalzi, Counsellor & Cultural Head, Embassy of Peru; and Mr. Marcos Sperandio, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Brazil.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the AAFT Education Group, emphasized the significance of integrating art into the Global Literary Festival.“Painting exhibitions are always a part of every important program we conduct at AAFT, as art is a powerful medium of expression that transcends boundaries and fosters cultural exchange,” Dr. Marwah remarked.



The exhibition, which features a wide array of captivating artworks, was lauded by the attendees for its depth and creativity. The pieces on display reflect the diverse perspectives of the young artists, making the exhibition a dynamic and integral component of the festival.



The event was supported by the Asian Academy of Arts, the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), and the Writers Association of India, contributing to a celebration of global art and culture at the festival.



