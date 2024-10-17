Washington Post's Democracy Theory Through The Eyes Of Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS

Criticism is a good method for improving performance, and it is the main factor in promoting the understanding of ideas and values. But at some point, the abuse of criticism leads to overstepping the bounds, and maintaining that boundary requires greater professionalism.

The Washington Post, which marks the 147th anniversary of its first activity, chose the wrong target this time, showing inexperience. We are talking about Azerbaijan, a country that will host the COP29 event in less than a month. This is still little about the country we mentioned. In a broader form, it can be said as follows:

Azerbaijan, a post-Soviet country under severe pressure after 1990, lost more than 20% of its historical territories. The country, which was invaded by Armenia and was desperate for help, received another blow. On October 24, 1992, the US government passed Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, preventing all types of aid to Azerbaijan.

Now let's pay attention to the statement of the Washington Post: the publication, which tries to show itself as the world's rule enforcer, claims that the countries chosen by the UN to participate in the annual climate conferences are not adequate. To justify its claim, the Washington Post writes: "When the UN decides in which country to hold the annual climate conference, it considers the country's infrastructure, climate commitments, political stability and financial resources as the main criteria, not democracy, and human rights ."

We listened to the views of the Washington Post and immediately came to the conclusion that we understand the essence of the principle of democracy and human rights mentioned by the publication.

The Washington Post probably remembers well that about 30 years ago, because of the Armenian occupation, more than one million internally displaced persons were forced out of their homes in Azerbaijan. At that time, no one shared the pain of the innocent civilians living in tents in the harsh cold, nor were they interested in the violation of their rights. The Washington Post is probably aware of the genocide and vandalism committed by Armenians in various areas Garabagh, in particular Khojaly.

To refresh the Washington Post's memory, let's take a look at the history of US-Azerbaijani relations.

The decision regarding Section 907 made in 1992 remained in force for only 9 years.

In 2001, when tensions between the United States and Afghanistan began, Azerbaijan became the closest ally of the United States. Post-9/11 War on Terror and the Afghanistan campaign necessitated close cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan, including the military component. Thus, the Senate in 2001 adopted an amendment to the Act that would endow the U.S. President with the power to waive Section 907. George W. Bush first waived Section 907 in 2002, and successive administrations have continued this pattern until 2023 although the very provision remained a huge obstacle for tighter collaboration between Baku and Washington.

However, the true face of the United States emerged again after another 11 years.

In the fall of 2023, the Senate-adopted Armenian Protection Act again restricted U.S. foreign assistance to the government of Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025 and even barred the U.S. President from providing a waiver to this prohibition for these two years.

After this decision, everything came to limelight. When the USA and its political structure call for protection of human rights, they mean Armenian rights, which they have tirelessly defended in the last 30 years. The concentration of political structures in the country under the influence of the Armenian lobby is like a spider's web in the literal sense of the word, and along with this web, speculative media organizations like the Washington Post are trying to hook the countries, organisations and institutions they want to influence.

The Washington Post published a similar op-ed about a year ago criticizing the 2023 anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Army against Armenian terrorism contrary to the clause of the November 10 2020 agreement. At that time, David Ignatius, a WP correspondent, used the phrase "ethnic cleansing" in his article to defame Azerbaijan. It means that the Washington Post was aware of the processes in Garabagh despite its silence over the last 30 years. It is just that what happened up until that time was not in its interest.

For this reason, we advise the Washington Post, a media organization that has come a long way with its century and a half-experience in media, not to get involved in groundless matters and not to make itself more disrespectful with its growing bias.

Let us remind you that the head of the country you criticize was elected president in 2003 and in just 17 years, he destroyed the Armenian myth you defended. Before that, you called many benevolent leaders and heads of state dictators and cruel ones. When you could not penetrate them, you tried to interfere in their country's internal affairs.

Why are you ignoring Georgia, which you embraced a few months ago, with the threat of sanctions? We know very well what you achieved by lynching Gaddafi in Libya and bringing Saddam Hussein in Iraq to the gallows. Is it Azerbaijan's turn now?

Azerbaijan becomes your ally when you need it, but when things go wrong, your enemy, even the head of state becomes a dictator and cruel. What is it that makes this small and only sovereign and prosperous state seem big to you? If your goal is to divide and destroy, then stay away from us. We do not need the democracy you want to bring.