Washington Post's Democracy Theory Through The Eyes Of Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AZERNEWS
Criticism is a good method for improving performance, and it is
the main factor in promoting the understanding of Democratic ideas
and values. But at some point, the abuse of criticism leads to
overstepping the bounds, and maintaining that boundary requires
greater professionalism.
The Washington Post, which marks the 147th anniversary of its
first activity, chose the wrong target this time, showing
inexperience. We are talking about Azerbaijan, a country that will
host the COP29 event in less than a month. This is still little
about the country we mentioned. In a broader form, it can be said
as follows:
Azerbaijan, a post-Soviet country under severe pressure after
1990, lost more than 20% of its historical territories. The
country, which was invaded by Armenia and was desperate for help,
received another blow. On October 24, 1992, the US government
passed Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, preventing all types
of aid to Azerbaijan.
Now let's pay attention to the statement of the Washington Post:
the publication, which tries to show itself as the world's rule
enforcer, claims that the countries chosen by the UN to participate
in the annual climate conferences are not adequate. To justify its
claim, the Washington Post writes: "When the UN decides in which
country to hold the annual climate conference, it considers the
country's infrastructure, climate commitments, political stability
and financial resources as the main criteria, not
democracy, and human rights ."
We listened to the views of the Washington Post and immediately
came to the conclusion that we understand the essence of the
principle of democracy and human rights mentioned by the
publication.
The Washington Post probably remembers well that about 30 years
ago, because of the Armenian occupation, more than one million
internally displaced persons were forced out of their homes in
Azerbaijan. At that time, no one shared the pain of the innocent
civilians living in tents in the harsh cold, nor were they
interested in the violation of their rights. The Washington Post is
probably aware of the genocide and vandalism committed by Armenians
in various areas Garabagh, in particular Khojaly.
To refresh the Washington Post's memory, let's take a look at
the history of US-Azerbaijani relations.
The decision regarding Section 907 made in 1992 remained in
force for only 9 years.
In 2001, when tensions between the United States and Afghanistan
began, Azerbaijan became the closest ally of the United States.
Post-9/11 War on Terror and the Afghanistan campaign necessitated
close cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan,
including the military component. Thus, the Senate in 2001 adopted
an amendment to the Act that would endow the U.S. President with
the power to waive Section 907. George W. Bush first waived Section
907 in 2002, and successive administrations have continued this
pattern until 2023 although the very provision remained a huge
obstacle for tighter collaboration between Baku and Washington.
However, the true face of the United States emerged again after
another 11 years.
In the fall of 2023, the Senate-adopted Armenian Protection Act
again restricted U.S. foreign assistance to the government of
Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025 and even barred the U.S. President from
providing a waiver to this prohibition for these two years.
After this decision, everything came to limelight. When the USA
and its political structure call for protection of human rights,
they mean Armenian rights, which they have tirelessly defended in
the last 30 years. The concentration of political structures in the
country under the influence of the Armenian lobby is like a
spider's web in the literal sense of the word, and along with this
web, speculative media organizations like the Washington Post are
trying to hook the countries, organisations and institutions they
want to influence.
The Washington Post published a similar op-ed about a year ago
criticizing the 2023 anti-terror measures conducted by the
Azerbaijan Army against Armenian terrorism contrary to the clause
of the November 10 2020 agreement. At that time, David Ignatius, a
WP correspondent, used the phrase "ethnic cleansing" in his article
to defame Azerbaijan. It means that the Washington Post was aware
of the processes in Garabagh despite its silence over the last 30
years. It is just that what happened up until that time was not in
its interest.
For this reason, we advise the Washington Post, a media
organization that has come a long way with its century and a
half-experience in media, not to get involved in groundless matters
and not to make itself more disrespectful with its growing
bias.
Let us remind you that the head of the country you criticize was
elected president in 2003 and in just 17 years, he destroyed the
Armenian myth you defended. Before that, you called many benevolent
leaders and heads of state dictators and cruel ones. When you could
not penetrate them, you tried to interfere in their country's
internal affairs.
Why are you ignoring Georgia, which you embraced a few months
ago, with the threat of sanctions? We know very well what you
achieved by lynching Gaddafi in Libya and bringing Saddam Hussein
in Iraq to the gallows. Is it Azerbaijan's turn now?
Azerbaijan becomes your ally when you need it, but when things
go wrong, your enemy, even the head of state becomes a dictator and
cruel. What is it that makes this small and only sovereign and
prosperous state seem big to you? If your goal is to divide and
destroy, then stay away from us. We do not need the democracy you
want to bring.
MENAFN17102024000195011045ID1108793461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.