DPRK Says It Discovered Remains Of A South Korean Drone

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Oct 19 (NNN-KCNA) – The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said, it discovered remains of a drone, identical to a military unmanned drone, that South Korea showed during the Day parade, calling it, decisive material evidence, to prove South Korea committed a hostile provocation, in violation of the country's sovereignty, it was reported today.

A spokesman for the DPRK of National Defence, said yesterday that, the Pyongyang Municipal Security Bureau of the DPRK Ministry of Public Security, on Oct 13, discovered the remains of a crashed drone, during a search operation in Pyongyang.

The DPRK assessed, through technical examination and analysis, the drone it discovered, as a light-weight drone for long-range reconnaissance, owned by the South Korean military, and one of“the same type as the vehicle-carried one, opened to the public at an event marking the ROK Armed Forces Day.” ROK is the acronym of the official name of South Korea, the Republic of Korea.

Based on the drone shape, its presumptive flight period and the leaflet-scattering box fixed to the underpart of the drone's fuselage, among other factors,“it is quite likely that the drone is the one which scattered leaflets over the centre of Pyongyang.”

Subsequently, the DPRK asked its military units in the capital city and the southern border area, to reinforce anti-air observation posts, and“decided to keep the combined artillery units and the units with important fire duties near the border, in full combat readiness.”

The DPRK warned that,“if a violation of the DPRK's territorial ground, air and waters by ROK's military means is discovered and confirmed again, it will be regarded as a grave military provocation against the DPRK sovereignty, and a declaration of war and an immediate retaliatory attack will be launched.”

The DPRK Foreign Ministry, on Oct 11, accused South Korea of sending drones over Pyongyang. South Korea's military denied the accusation on the same day, saying“it did not send drones into North Korea.”– NNN-KCNA

