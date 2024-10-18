Iranian President Extends Condolences For Hamas Leader's Death
TEHRAN, Oct 19 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, yesterday, expressed condolences for the death of Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli soldiers, in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
In a message, Pezeshkian called Sinwar an“indefatigable warrior,” saying that, his death was“painful and saddening,” according to the report.
The Zionist military confirmed on Thursday evening that, Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza, and Hamas confirmed his death yesterday.
Pezeshkian said that, the“martyrdom of generals, heroes, and commanders” would not disrupt the Islamic world's resistance against force and occupation.– NNN-IRNA
