Asia-Pacific Food Coatings Market Size, Share, Current And Future Trends, Forecast And Industry Outlook For 2021-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia-Pacific food coatings size was valued at $562.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,275.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.Growth of retail chains in India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and others leads to large-scale usage of food coatings as well as beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and other meat products. Food coating serves as an important ingredient used during cooking fried and crusted meat, which further increases its demand; thereby, driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market.Request Sample Report:Increasing popularity of fast-food restaurants majorly boosts the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market. China and Japan are the largest consumers of food coatings, owing to the presence of large urban population base and surge in the number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) such as McDonalds, Burger King, Wendy's, Subway, and Dunkin' Donuts. These outlets rely on the use of food coatings such as batter, breading, oven coating, predust, and others to improve taste and enhance the visual appeal of the served food items, thereby fueling the market growth.In addition, growth of retail chains in India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and others leads to large-scale usage of food coatings as well as beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and other meat products. Food coating serves as an important ingredient used during cooking fried and crusted meat, which further increases its demand; thereby, driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific food coatings market.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% : /purchase-optionsAs per the Asia-Pacific food coatings market trends, in 2020, China accounted for the highest share in the market, and is projected to witness significant revenue growth from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in affluence, rise in fast food outlets in the region, and high consumption of meat. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the total consumption of poultry meat in China was 23,210.24 kilotons in 2020 compared to 22,845.36 kilotons in 2019.India is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific food coatings industry, owing to increase in consumption of meat and rise in the number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Furthermore, upsurge in disposable income and busy lifestyle have persuaded people to adopt convenient food options such as fast foods and ready-to-eat meals, which include predust, batter, breadings, and other products. This change in consumption pattern is expected to drive the growth of the food coatings market in the Asia-Pacific region.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Food Preservatives MarketGlobal Food Robotics MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.