QFA To Introduce Best Goalkeeper And Best Stand Awards

Doha: The Board of Trustees of Qatar Association (QFA) Awards held a meeting to prepare for the 2024-2025 season, during which several proposals were discussed to enhance competition and improve technical performance.

Among the key decisions made were the introduction of two new awards. First, the Best Goalkeeper Award will be established to encourage goalkeepers to excel and foster healthy competition. The winner will be determined through a process, following the official guidelines.

Additionally, a Best Stand Award will be introduced to recognise fan engagement. This award aims to encourage clubs to better connect with and motivate their supporters to attend matches. Unlike the goalkeeper award, the Best Stand Award will not be subject to a vote but will be based on several criteria:

*Average fan attendance throughout the season, as per official statistics.

*Creativity and innovation in fan support, including unique methods of encouragement.

*Social responsibility initiatives and community involvement.

These new awards highlight the QFA's commitment to raising both the quality of play on the field and fan involvement in the stands.