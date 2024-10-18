LNG Remains A Central Pillar Of Qatar-Korea Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: The sector, particularly LNG, remains a central pillar of the robust ties between Qatar and Korea relations, stressed an official.

As of 2023, Korea is the second-largest importer of Qatari LNG, accounting for 19.5 percent of its annual consumption.“We are currently engaged in discussions to secure sustainable and robust arrangements”, the Ambassador of Korea to Qatar H E Hyunsoo Yun told The Peninsula.

In response to the global shift towards energy and the challenges posed by climate change, Korea is also keen to broaden its energy cooperation with Qatar into emerging sectors including hydrogen, solar power, and energy efficiency.

Qatar's role as one of the largest LNG suppliers is critical for Korea's energy security, and its shipyards have been building substantial fleets of LNG carriers for Qatar which are key channels of Qatari LNG exports globally, the envoy said.

Meanwhile, it is anticipated that Korea's advanced technologies in the agricultural sector can contribute to enhancing food security and adaptation capability in Qatar. He said,“As conflicts around the world put pressure on or disrupt global security and supply chains, it is important that Korea and Qatar firmly maintain their strong partnership in the energy sector.”

Moreover, as more countries embark on energy transitions, Qatar and Korea signal to deepen cooperation in renewable energy.

“By aligning our efforts in sectors like hydrogen, solar power, and energy efficiency, we can help each other and at the same time, contribute to achieving global sustainability. We fully support the Qatar government's policy to enlarge its solar power capacity and ROK company, now building a large solar farm in Qatar, is ready to further contribute to this policy direction,” Ambassador Yun said.

Additionally, the official noted that Korea's expertise in technology and manufacturing, particularly in semiconductors and steel, positions the country as an“optimal partner” for Qatar in overcoming supply chain challenges.

However, Korea's leadership in technology and innovation is a key enabler in strategically partnering with Qatar in achieving its national vision 2030.

During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit in 2022, both nations discussed enhancing cooperation in the ICT sector, with a focus on artificial intelligence and smart technologies. H E Yun underscored that these dialogues have led to active follow-up measures, with Korean technology firms collaborating with Qatari counterparts on various projects.

“One key area of collaboration is the development of smart cities, where Korean firms are applying their expertise in ICT and urban planning to projects in Qatar,” he said.

Apart from that, Korea's experience in renewable energy and environmental technologies is being integrated into initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability in Qatar.

The Korean Ambassador further pointed out that the Embassy remains committed to exploring and supporting new projects that further strengthen the agreements and ties, ensuring that both nations benefit from the synergies created by its technological collaboration.