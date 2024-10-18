Who Is Making Ananya Panday Feel ‘Happier Than Ever’?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Friday to share snapshots and videos from her recent trip to Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

In the photos, she is seen thrilled during a jungle safari, excitedly spotting lions, tigers, and other wildlife. Recently, the 'Liger' star has been sharing beautiful glimpses from her vacation, showcasing her love for animals. Taking to her Instagram handle, Panday posted a series of photos featuring the in her best candid moments. The post also included videos of wildlife such as rhinoceroses, lions, giraffes, and elephants. Alongside the post, the actress wrote,“happier than ever.” In her posts, Ananya is seen beaming with joy as she spots majestic lions lounging under the shade of trees and graceful giraffes grazing in the distance.

The actress had previously shared a series of photos enjoying a jungle safari in Tanzania. On the professional front, the 25-year-old actress is currently riding high on the success of her recent release 'CTRL', where she played Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after going through a breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Ananya Panday will next be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar's upcoming untitled film, which is inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair. Announcing the release date of the film, the makers shared a poster, writing,“An untold story, an unheard truth. Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday - this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.” The text on the poster reads,“The Untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British empire. The film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book“The Case That Shook The Empire” written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.” This untitled project will mark Ananya's first collaboration with both Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.