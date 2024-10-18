Jordan Spearheads Efforts To Safeguard UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- Leading international efforts on behalf of 123 nations yesterday, Thursday, was Jordan, through its Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Mahmoud Al-Hamoud. is the UN agency tasked with defending and safeguarding the rights of Palestinian refugees and supplying them with the aid they require.In front of representatives from those nations, Ambassador Al-Hamoud issued a warning about Israeli actions against UNRWA, including a draft bill that is currently before the Israeli parliament, saying that they "may prevent UNRWA from continuing its life-saving operations in the occupied Palestinian territory."These initiatives are part of the Joint Commitments to UNRWA project, which Jordan,Kuwait and Slovenia began in May of last year.The work of UNRWA, according to Ambassador Al-Hamoud, is "indispensable and irreplaceable, and is the cornerstone and backbone of humanitarian assistance for generations of Palestinian refugees."Al-Hamoud praised the agency's commitment to implementing the report's recommendations in its entirety and emphasized the conclusions of the independent review committee chaired by Catherine Colonna.