Veteran's Widow Receives A New Roof Through The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara MacMillan, widow of U.S. Navy veteran Kimball MacMillan, was recently awarded a new roof courtesy of Roof Repair Specialist , as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. This nationwide initiative is dedicated to showing gratitude to veterans who served the United States, as well as the families who continue to support them. Since its launch in 2016, the project has provided more than 600 veterans and their families with free roof replacements.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project partnered with Purple Heart Homes to select Barbara MacMillan as a recipient. Barbara needed a roof replacement for some time, struggling to find the necessary resources to repair her home. Nearly a year ago, she was referred to Purple Heart Homes by another non-profit organization that, unfortunately, could not provide the assistance she needed. As a result, she continued to live with a deteriorating roof in the home she shared with her late husband.

The roof replacement marks a significant milestone for Barbara, who had faced difficulty in finding trustworthy contractors after being the target of scams in the past. Barbara expressed her appreciation for Roof Repair Specialist, highlighting the professionalism and care they demonstrated throughout the project. "I felt safe with them at my home," she shared. "They went the extra mile, cleaning around my property, taking extra precautions, and making sure I was doing okay," Barbara added that the staff's dedication and attention to detail far exceeded her expectations.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project aims to give back to the military community by easing the burden of home repairs for veterans and their families. This recent partnership with Roof Repair Specialist and Purple Heart Homes exemplifies the ongoing commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who have served.

About the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project:

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide program that honors veterans who served our country and the families who support them, providing free roof replacements to military families in need.

About Roof Repair Specialist:

A family-owned company with roots in Pasadena and Burbank CA, Roof Repair Specialist has over a decade of experience in roof repairs and replacement. They specialize in fixing leaks for residential and commercial properties and offer fair estimates without pushing for full roof replacements unless necessary. They promise to provide quality roofing solutions with exceptional customer service.

