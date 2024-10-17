Anesthesia Information Management Systems Global Market 2024 To Reach $691.86 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The anesthesia information management systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $495.99 billion in 2023 to $530.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved clinical decision support, operational cost reduction, risk mitigation and patient monitoring, anesthesia documentation requirements.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anesthesia information management systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $691.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand in emerging markets, cost-efficiency and operational improvements, artificial intelligence and automation, telemedicine and virtual care, remote access and mobility.

Growth Driver Of The Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market

The rising incidence rate of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the anaesthesia information management systems market going forward. Chronic diseases are long-term medical conditions that generally progress slowly over time and persist for an extended duration, often for the rest of a person's life. Anesthesia information management systems (AIMS) are used to improve the safety and quality of care for patients with chronic diseases by providing clinicians with access to important medical information.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Surgical Information Systems Inc., Fukuda Denshi Inc., iMDsoft, Cerner Corporation, DocuSys AE Inc., Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Becton Dickinson and Company, Flexicare Medical Limited, Talis Clinical LLC, Plexus Technology Group LLC, Provation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Ambu A/S, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Airgas Inc., Flotec Inc., Anesthesia Business Consultants LLC, AnesthesiaOS, Anesthesia Touch, Anesthesia Workspace, Anesthesiologist's Toolbox, Anesthetix., Anestiscope, AnestAssist, AnestIQ, AnesthEZia, AnesthiaPro.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Size?

Major companies operating in the anesthesia information management systems market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to expand their reach and offer better services. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Segmented?

1) By Solution Type: Software Only, Software with Hardware and related components

2) By Component: Hardware computer, Workstations Mounting, Equipment Software

3) By Application: Pre-operative, Post-operative, Intraoperative

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Definition

Anaesthesia information management systems (AIMS) refers to a software product that generates the medical record for an anesthesia encounter, enable automatic and dependable collection, storage, and presentation of patient data. It is used to manage and document a patient's entire perioperative experience.

Anesthesia Information Management Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anesthesia information management systems market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anesthesia Information Management Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anesthesia information management systems market size, anesthesia information management systems market drivers and trends, anesthesia information management systems market major players and anesthesia information management systems market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

