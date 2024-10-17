200+ Pharma Companies Vie For The Top Spot In The Expanding Antibody-Drug Conjugate Oncology Market Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Competitive Landscape – 2024 '

report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline antibody-drug conjugates in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the antibody-drug conjugates in oncology competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Report



Over 200+ antibody-drug conjugates companies are evaluating 220+ antibody-drug conjugates in the oncology pipeline in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the antibody-drug conjugates market would significantly increase market revenue.



Leading antibody-drug conjugates companies such as Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Bio-Thera Solutions, MediLink Therapeutics, Byondis, AbbVie, Oxford BioTherapeutics, Iksuda Therapeutics, Novelty Nobility, LegoChem Biosciences, DualityBio, Lepu Biopharma, Ambrx, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, MacroGenics, ADC Therapeutics, Genor Biopharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alteogen, Biocity Biopharmaceutics, and others are evaluating novel antibody-drug conjugates candidates to improve the

treatment landscape. Key antibody-drug conjugates in oncology pipeline in various stages of development include SHR A1811, BAT8006, YL202, BYON3521, ABBV-399, OBT 076, IKS03, IKS04, NN3201, LCB14, DB-1303, MRG 003, ARX788, DP303c, MGC018, ADCT-301, GB 251, CS5001, AZD9592, ALT-P7, BC3195, and others.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in the antibody-drug conjugates in oncology market @ Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Competitive Landscape Report

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Overview

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent a cutting-edge approach in oncology, combining the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies with the potent cytotoxicity of small-molecule drugs. These therapeutic agents consist of three main components: a monoclonal antibody that specifically binds to a tumor-associated antigen, a cytotoxic payload (often a chemotherapeutic agent), and a linker that connects the two. The antibody component of the ADC ensures that the cytotoxic drug is delivered primarily to cancer cells, minimizing damage to normal, healthy cells. This targeted delivery mechanism aims to enhance the therapeutic window by allowing the use of highly potent drugs that would otherwise be too toxic if administered systemically.

In oncology, ADCs are being used to treat a variety of cancers, including breast cancer, lymphoma, and urothelial cancer. The efficacy of ADCs depends not only on the specificity of the antibody but also on the stability of the linker, which must ensure that the cytotoxic agent is released only when the ADC is internalized by the cancer cell. Once inside the cell, the cytotoxic drug is released and induces cell death by disrupting vital cellular processes, such as DNA replication or microtubule function. This precision targeting helps reduce the common side effects associated with conventional chemotherapy, such as nausea, hair loss, and bone marrow suppression, while also improving patient outcomes.

Several ADCs have been approved by regulatory agencies, including Trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) for HER2-positive breast cancer and Brentuximab vedotin for Hodgkin lymphoma and anaplastic large cell lymphoma. Ongoing research is focused on improving the safety, efficacy, and resistance profiles of ADCs by developing more stable linkers, more potent cytotoxic agents, and antibodies that target novel cancer-specific antigens. ADCs are becoming a crucial component of personalized cancer treatment, offering a highly targeted approach that promises better efficacy with fewer side effects.

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

TRODELVY: Gilead Sciences

TRODELVY (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) is an innovative TROP-2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate. TROP-2, a cell surface antigen, is predominantly expressed in various tumor types, including over 90% of breast and bladder cancers. Trodelvy features a proprietary hydrolyzable linker connected to SN-38, which is a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload. This unique formulation provides significant efficacy against both TROP-2-expressing cells and their surrounding microenvironment. Approved in more than 40 countries, with additional regulatory reviews in progress globally, TRODELVY is indicated for adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have previously undergone two or more systemic therapies, including at least one for metastatic disease. In the U.S., TRODELVY is also approved for certain patients with pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and has received accelerated approval for specific patients with second-line metastatic urothelial cancer.

PADCEV: Astellas Pharma

PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) is an antibody-drug conjugate designed for treating advanced bladder cancer and other urothelial cancers. It has received approval for use alongside pembrolizumab in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. PADCEV operates by targeting cancer cells that express a protein known as Nectin-4, delivering a chemotherapy agent directly to these cells. The antibody component of PADCEV binds to Nectin-4 on the surface of cancer cells, facilitating the entry of the chemotherapy drug, which then leads to the cell's destruction.

Find out more about FDA antibody-drug conjugates @ Antibody-drug Conjugates Analysis

Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Market Dynamics

Antibody-drug conjugates have emerged as a transformative approach in oncology, combining the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the cytotoxic potency of chemotherapeutic agents. The market dynamics surrounding ADCs are shaped by several interrelated factors, including technological advancements, regulatory environments, competitive landscapes, and shifting treatment paradigms . These factors collectively influence the growth trajectory, accessibility, and clinical adoption of ADCs in cancer treatment.

Technological innovation is a primary driver of the ADC market. Companies are increasingly focusing on improving linker technologies and drug payloads to enhance the efficacy and safety profiles of these therapeutics. Advances in biotechnology have allowed for more precise targeting of cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. For instance, the development of new payloads that are more potent or have novel mechanisms of action can significantly improve therapeutic outcomes, thus attracting interest from both researchers and investors.

Regulatory pathways also play a crucial role in shaping the ADC market dynamics. The expedited approval processes for innovative therapies, such as the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation , encourage the development of ADCs by reducing the time and resources required to bring these products to market. Regulatory agencies are increasingly recognizing the potential of ADCs to fill unmet medical needs, particularly in treating difficult-to-target malignancies. This favorable regulatory landscape fosters a competitive environment where pharmaceutical companies are incentivized to invest in ADC development.

The competitive landscape is characterized by both established pharmaceutical giants and emerging biotech firms. Major players are expanding their portfolios through collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance their ADC offerings. This competitive pressure is driving innovation, resulting in a growing number of ADCs entering clinical trials and subsequent commercialization. Additionally, as clinical data supporting the efficacy of ADCs accumulates , more oncologists are likely to adopt these therapies, further propelling market growth.

Lastly, changing treatment paradigms and increasing demand for personalized medicine are shaping the ADC landscape. As more targeted therapies become available, oncologists are seeking options that provide effective treatment while minimizing toxicity. ADCs are particularly appealing in this context, as they can be tailored to target specific cancer markers. The trend toward combination therapies also presents opportunities for ADCs to be integrated into broader treatment regimens, enhancing their market potential.

To know more about antibody-drug conjugates treatment, visit @ Approved Antibody-drug Conjugates Treatment



A snapshot of the Antibody-drug Conjugates in Oncology Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report: