Ainewsbreaks Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV) Accelerates Global Expansion With Strategic Partnerships And AI-Powered Retail Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV)

a leader in AI-powered retail technology, is rapidly expanding its global business, engaging in over 100 prospect conversations and running pilots across North America and EMEA. The company's AI-driven platforms, such as Brain Commerce powered by brainpowa LLM, are seeing strong demand from various industries, including retail, media, and travel. Rezolve's strategic growth efforts are supported by its partner in the GSA region and a new partnership with German consultancy Active Value, which will help drive adoption of its solutions among major brands like Ceconomy AG and Holtzbrinck Book Publishers.

In addition, Rezolve has formed a strategic partnership with Microsoft to accelerate market reach. Microsoft's sales force will promote Rezolve's AI solutions, integrated with Microsoft Azure, targeting sectors like retail and consumer services. This partnership, alongside growing customer engagement, positions Rezolve to scale revenue significantly over the next 12-24 months as it capitalizes on the $30 trillion retail market opportunity.

To view the full press release, visit



About Rezolve Ai:

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-driven commerce solutions, offering businesses innovative tools to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. Its flagship products – Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant – empower companies to stay ahead in the evolving world of AI.



