H.C.E.T. Technologies Announces Termination Of Joint Venture With Blockchain Assets Management Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H.C.E.T. Technologies, a leading innovator in solutions, has officially terminated its joint venture with Blockchain Assets Management Group due to their non-performance. The decision marks the conclusion of this collaboration as H.C.E.T. refocuses its efforts toward a stronger and more prosperous future.



In parallel, H.C.E.T. Technologies has restructured its distribution channel. This strategic move aligns with our vision for growth and innovation. Additionally, we are pleased to hint that the first commercial prototype from our new developments is expected to be unveiled by the end of this year.



"We believe this shift positions us on a path toward greater success, allowing us to better serve our clients and stakeholders with a renewed focus and commitment," said Dickson Ng, CEO of H.C.E.T. Technologies.



H.C.E.T. remains dedicated to delivering value through groundbreaking solutions and continues to explore strategic partnerships that align with its goals.



About H.C.E.T. Technologies

HCET is dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the digital age. With a strong focus on data management and security, HCET aims to deliver innovative products that enhance efficiency and convenience.



For media inquiries, contact:

Ari Lozana

...

ARI LOZANA

H.C.E.T. TECHOLOGIES

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.