(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Billed as a Holiday Love Letter to the City of Chicago, Illuminate 900 is Make-A-Wish Illinois' Top, Holiday Fundraiser

Chicago, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 900 North Michigan Shops will once again transform itself into a winter wonderland, as it hosts its annual tree lighting ceremony known as,“Illuminate 900” on Thursday, November 21st from 6PM-8PM. Each year the event makes for the most magical kick-off to the holidays, where children and adults alike feel the wonder of Christmas once more. The evening showcases a line-up of holiday performances ranging from the celestial to the spectacular. Revelers young and old don their holiday finest to attend the most luxe holiday party. Kids line up to decorate sugar cookies while grown-ups toast the season with cups of cheer. Larger-than-life photo opps and costumed holiday characters provide endless opportunities for one-of-a-kind memory making.

The culmination of the storybook evening is when Santa and a Make-A-Wish child flip the switch to light the majestic, 54-foot-tall Christmas tree – thus shining the first holiday lights on Michigan Avenue! The very best part of it all is that the proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish IL , helping to grant wishes to children facing challenging health circumstances. In fact, Illuminate 900 is Make-A-Wish's top Chicago holiday fundraising event.

Note: This event will sell out – guests are strongly encouraged to secure tickets sooner than later.

Event Highlights Include:



Excerpts from the holiday ballet performance of,“The Nutcracker”

Photo opps with a real-life elf on the shelf

Professionally trained, opera-singing angel performing holiday classics

Contemporary dance company to delight audiences with a routine to the number one holiday dance tune

Urban drum corps to play as they march throughout the venue

Sugar cookie decorating station for kids Costumed, holiday characters including Santa himself!

High-Res Images & B-Roll: Click here . Photo credit and captions included in file.

WHERE: Festivities will take place on all six levels of 900 North Michigan Shops, iconic anchor of Michigan Avenue.

WHEN: Thursday, November 21st, 2024 – from 6PM-8PM. The actual flipping of the switch slated to take place at approximately 7:30PM.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets available here at three different levels based on desired guest experience, with prices ranging from $5 to $30. Proceeds to benefit Make-A-Wish® Illinois.

SPONSOR INFORMATION: Bacardi USA is delighted to partner with 900 North Michigan Shops in offering guests of Illuminate 900 an elevated cocktail experience by enlisting its portfolio of premium brands.

About 900 North Michigan Shops

An iconic anchor of the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast, 900 North Michigan Shops is an architecturally stunning 465,000-square-foot, seven-level experiential retail destination in the heart of Chicago. Anchored by Bloomingdale's, 900 North Michigan Shops features more than 70 luxe retailers, including a two-level Gucci, Janet Mandell, MaxMara, Montblanc, Tesla, BONOBOS, and Aritzia. A 22,000-square-foot, chef-driven food hall, Aster Hall, offers guests a variety of dining options and handcrafted cocktails. And Topgolf Swing Suite offer guests simulated sports gaming experiences in an inviting lounge setting. 900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation. Real-time updates available on Instagram, and Facebook, or visit .

###

Attachments



900 North Michigan Shops' 54-Foot-Tall Christmas Tree Holiday performers welcome the Make-A-Wish Child

CONTACT: David Murga 900 North Michigan Shops 7739314461 murga@900nm.com