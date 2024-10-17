Sezzle To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZ L) ( Sezzle or Company ) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle , will release its third quarter 2024 results after the close on November 07, 2024. The Company will host a call at 5:00pm ET that same day. Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to:

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration. Investors are encouraged to submit any questions in advance of the call by emailing them to:

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B Corporation on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

For more information visit sezzle.com

