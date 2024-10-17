Jaber Border Customs Personnel Thwart Smuggling Of 3Kg Of Crystal Meth, 1M Captagon Pills In September

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan Department (JCD) personnel at the Jaber border crossing, in cooperation with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, foiled attempts to smuggle three kilogrammes of crystal meth and over one million Captagon pills in three major cases in September.

According to a JCD statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the first case included customs personnel at the Jaber Border intercepting a vehicle with 852,000 Captagon pills concealed inside mechanical parts.

In the second case, JCD personnel seized three kilogrammes of crystal meth that were hidden in a truck coming from Syria, while the third case involved seizing 200,000 Captagon pills hidden in a refrigerator truck, the department said.

The necessary legal procedures were taken, and the cases were referred to the relevant authorities, the JCD said.

The JCD stressed its ongoing coordination with relevant security agencies to prevent the smuggling of drugs and illegal substances, ensuring the protection of public health and the national economy.